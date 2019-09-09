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Direct Debit RFP Guide

Download a sample RFP

GoCardless
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Last editedJun 20261 min read

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Our downloadable RFP has a list of suggested questions for your Direct Debit provider. You can edit it or use it as a template.

A comprehensive RFP that clearly spells out your business' requirements is an essential first step in identifying and partnering with the right payments provider. By asking the right questions throughout the RFP process, you will be able to compare competing providers and identify the best possible solution to fully meet your requirements.

To save you work, we've made an RFP template you can use for your procurement process, covering all of the dimensions you should care about when choosing an account-to-account payments provider.

Please note: the questions suggested in this guide are intended as a starting place for writing your own RFP. They're provided for general information only and are not intended to be prescriptive or to provide legal advice. We expect you will need to edit them to fit your own business needs.

Sample RFP

Our sample RFP includes all of the questions in this guide and more. You can download it and use it as a template for creating your own.

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