A comprehensive RFP that clearly spells out your business' requirements is an essential first step in identifying and partnering with the right payments provider. By asking the right questions throughout the RFP process, you will be able to compare competing providers and identify the best possible solution to fully meet your requirements.

To save you work, we've made an RFP template you can use for your procurement process, covering all of the dimensions you should care about when choosing an account-to-account payments provider.

Please note: the questions suggested in this guide are intended as a starting place for writing your own RFP. They're provided for general information only and are not intended to be prescriptive or to provide legal advice. We expect you will need to edit them to fit your own business needs.