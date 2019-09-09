Timeline of the RFP Process

A RFP should maximise your chances of picking the right provider. Initially, you’ll have a set of requirements that you want to filter providers on. However, once you’ve filtered out the obviously bad fits, you will still have a couple of providers that could be the best one for you. Thus, you’ll want to look at the shortlist in more detail before coming to your decision.

The RFP Process in detail

The table below provides a suggested structure for your RFP. The timings are suggested on the assumption that you are a large company with multiple stakeholders, which will require a lot of planning and a more drawn-out decision-making process. Using this estimated timing, the process should take around 4 months. Note timing will vary based on your company size, project complexity, and seasonal workload, so adjust the timescales accordingly.