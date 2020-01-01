PayPal vs GoCardless

PayPal is generally seen as the definitive way to take payments online, but this doesn’t mean it’s the best. Here at GoCardless, we’re certain that our product and service put us heads and shoulders above PayPal for taking recurring payments.

But you don’t need to take our word for it. So you can make up your own mind we’ve put together a super simple table pitting GoCardless against PayPal on criteria like customer support, cost and international reach.

PayPal GoCardless Services provided Card and some local payment methods Online Direct Debit payments Cost per payment 3.4% + 20p



1% up to a maximum of £2. Extra charges Extra charges for chargebacks (£14) and international payments (A fixed fee + a 0.4 - 1.5% cross border fee + currency conversion fee) No additional fees - 1% capped at €2 for European payments. Setup time You can get started straight away but verification processes take 1 - 3 days.



You can get signed up and start taking payments within minutes. Setup requirements All you need is a valid email address and a password to set up an account (although you won't be able to get payments into your bank account until you have provided the required details and passed the verification processes). An email address, your bank account details and to answer a few quick questions about your business. Types of Support Phone, email and Instant Messaging support. Email, phone, Twitter, Facebook and IRC where developers can chat and get live help from real engineers. Quality of Support PayPal's customer service is a common complaint online. It suffers from periodic long wait times and poor service. Their services are also quite fixed and they offer little responsiveness to feedback or feature requests. GoCardless support is often highlighted as a particular strength by customers. They are generally also very responsive to feedback and frequently makes changes following requests from their merchants. User reviews (Trustpilot score) 2.6/10 8.5/10 Payment failure rates 3-5% 1.5% International reach Worldwide. You can accept payments in 24 currencies from 190 countries. Europe only. GoCardless currently offer SEPA payments in select European countries. Payment page You can choose to either redirect customers to the PayPal site or to use Payflow to keep customers on-site. You can choose to either redirect customers to the GoCardless site or, with GoCardless Pro, to keep customers onsite with embedded payment pages. Payment timings Up to 21 working days for initial payments and 1 working day for subsequent payments. Up to 7 working days for initial payments and 6 working days for subsequent payments.

If you’d like to find out more about how PayPal and GoCardless compare to other payment methods like Stripe or Braintree then you may find our Recurring Payments Guide useful.