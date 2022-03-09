If you want to set up a gardening business or offer your services as a freelance gardener, then you need to learn how to create a gardening invoice in order to receive payment for your work. In this post we’ll take you through everything you need to know about creating an invoice for gardening services.

What is a gardening invoice?

A gardening invoice, like any other kind of invoice, is a document noting a list of expenses and labour charges which you provided in your service. It is a means of formally informing a client on the total they owe you once your work has been completed. It will also provide a deadline for payment and details important tax and contact information.

Invoices are a formalised method of billing which help ensure you receive payment on time. It also helps to keep both you and your client organised with regards to accounts management and cash flow.

How to determine prices for gardening services

Setting prices which correspond to your skill and labour can be tricky. You may find it takes a little time and experience to be able to fairly determine how much to charge. Below are a few things you should bear in mind before setting your prices.

What costs did you incur?

Before deciding on how much to charge, you’ll need to calculate how much it costs you to provide the service. These will include transport costs, the depreciation of tools, soil, seeds, plants, and employee salaries if you are not working alone. Make a thorough list of all these elements and the costs they incur. Then you can add the amount you wish to take home in profit, ensuring it’s at least 5-10% more.

How much effort was required?

The amount you charge for your services may also depend on the effort involved. More intricate, complex work, for example, is generally more highly compensated than more straightforward work. However, it’s not just the level of sophistication, but also the sheer effort. If a task is fairly easy but requires strenuous effort, you may also want to charge a higher fee.

How much time did the job take?

As well as effort, the amount of time you spend on a task should be taken into account. Decide if you are going to charge by the hour on your invoice, or rather by the completion of tasks.

How to create an invoice for your gardening services

You can find a gardening invoice template on a variety of invoicing software platforms, such as Xero or Quickbooks. However, you can also create your own using MS Word, Excel or Google Docs.

An invoice will require the following information:

Your name, business name and contact details in the top right.

A list of all the services you performed, with a short description and corresponding price.

Any tools or materials you require reimbursement for, for example soil, seeds or plants, along with their cost.

Your client’s name and contact details.

A total of services provided, hours worked and amount owed.

Information on the method of payment you accept.

A payment deadline.

A late payment fee if relevant.

Optional elements to include:

Company logo or brand colours.

A unique invoice reference for your records.

Using an invoice template

We have a general invoice template for sole traders here which you can download as an interactive PDF and fill in with your own company details.

If you're unsure what to include in the message accompanying your garden services invoice, find out how to write an invoice email here and feel free to use one of our templated drafts.

Collecting invoice payments with GoCardless

If you’re running a gardening services business, the Direct Debit solution offered by GoCardless could be the ideal way to take invoice payments, helping you eliminate late payments, save time, and reduce stress. As Direct Debit is a pull-based payment method, you’re in full control of the incoming payment.

Benefit from advance visibility of incoming payments, seamless integration with 200+ partners, and easily request up any ad-hoc amounts using Instant Bank Pay.

It's easy to set up, and there are no hidden fees. You can add a GoCardless payment page directly to your website, or simply send your customers a secure link in their invoice. Now, all you need to do is schedule the payments and you can start getting paid automatically.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection. Over 75,000 businesses trust GoCardless to reduce their payments admin and receive their payments on time.

Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.