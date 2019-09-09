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Invoicing: A complete guide

Free invoice templates

GoCardless
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Last editedApr 20232 min read

Example invoice templates to download for a limited company, a VAT-registered business and a sole trader.

Below you'll find three simple-to-use invoice templates that can be used to create professional-looking invoices in minutes - for limited companies, sole traders, and for VAT invoices.

How to create your invoice in minutes

  1. Identify the appropriate invoice template below.

  2. Click 'Download here' to open the editable PDF in your browser window (if this doesn't work in your browser, please try again using Google Chrome).

  3. Click on the blue fields to edit, adding in the relevant invoice information.

  4. When you're done, click the download button in the browser window to download the PDF to your computer.

  5. Email the invoice PDF to your customer.

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Invoice best practice features

The layout of an invoice often varies depending on the business issuing it.

Limited company invoice

Below is a sample invoice template for a limited company.

Download here.

guides > images > invoicing-guide > limited-company-invoice-template

Eliminate stressful & costly late payments with automated invoice collection. GoCardless is quick & easy to set up & gets your invoices paid on time, every time.

“Overdue invoices are virtually non-existent and that makes us happy!” - George Ford, Director, Veriphy

Get startedLearn more

Sole trader invoice

The requirements for sole traders’ invoices are more straightforward, though they have many of the elements of a limited company invoice. Below is a sample invoice template for a sole trader.

Download here.

guides > images > invoicing-guide > sole-trader-invoice-template

VAT invoice

Only VAT-registered businesses can issue VAT invoices, and this type of invoice must be used if you and your customer are registered for VAT with HMRC. Usually, VAT invoices should be raised within 30 days of the date of supply or the date of payment if the vendor was paid in advance. VAT invoices include more information than a standard invoice. Below is a sample invoice template for a VAT trader.

Download here.

What are VAT invoice requirements?

  • Unique invoice number that follows on from the last invoice

  • Your business name and address

  • Your VAT number

  • Date

  • The tax point (or ‘time of supply’) if this is different from the invoice date

  • Customer’s name or trading name, and address

  • Description of the goods or services

  • Total amount excluding VAT

  • Total amount of VAT

  • Price per item, excluding VAT

  • Quantity of each type of item

  • Rate of any discount per item

  • Rate of VAT charged per item - if an item is exempt or zero-rated make clear no VAT on these items

These requirements may differ depending on the type of invoice you use.

(Source: gov.uk)

guides > images > invoicing-guide > vat-invoice-template

Invoice checklist

If you're not using a cloud accounting system or invoicing platform to produce your invoices for you, the following can guide you on how to write an invoice:

  • Create a new document in your word processing software

  • Type the word ‘Invoice’ in large text at the top

  • Add a unique invoice number or reference

  • Add your company's name, address, and contact details

  • Add the name and invoice address of the person or organisation you're invoicing

  • Write brief descriptions of the goods or services the invoice covers

  • Add the supply date of the goods or services

  • Add the date the invoice is being issued

  • Include the amount of money owed, detailing the VAT sum, if applicable, or any pre-agreed discounts, plus the overall total due

  • Add the invoice due date (deadline for payment to be made)

  • Export your document as a PDF

  • Send the invoice PDF to your customer's email address

Eliminate stressful & costly late payments with automated invoice collection. GoCardless is quick & easy to set up and gets your invoices paid on time, every time.

“Overdue invoices are virtually non-existent and that makes us happy!” - George Ford, Director, Veriphy

Get startedLearn more

Interested in collecting payments by Direct Debit?

Find out if online Direct Debit is right for your business

Read the guide

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