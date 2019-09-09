Introduction to taking payments with Direct Debit

You need to give customers advance notice. You need to give your customer 10 working days notice of the amount and date of the payment unless you have agreed a shorter notice period. To help you check whether you are giving Advance Notice correctly we have put together six quick questions for you.

Payments clear in 3-5 days. When you’re ready to charge a customer simply submit a payment request to your bank via Bacs. How you do this will depend on your chosen Direct Debit provider – if you would like to find out more check out our guide to the three different options.

Remember: Direct Debit payments are not instant; the Bacs three day cycle means they generally settle into your bank account after 3 working days.