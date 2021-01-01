Skip to content
Introduction to Taking Payments with Direct Debit

The three things you need to know about taking payments with Direct Debit - also known as ACH Debit or bank debit.

Once you have a Direct Debit mandate set up with your customer, you can collect Direct Debit payments from them at any time.

There are three things you need to know about taking payments with Direct Debit:

  1. You need to give customers advance notice of changes - If you make changes to either the payment frequency or payment amount, you must notify your customer about it before taking further payments. What constitutes a change depends on what the original debit authorization specified. Learn more about customer payment notifications.

  2. Payments are not instant - Payments may take more than 3 working days to clear on your bank account. Learn more about ACH Debit payment processing times.

  3. You must submit payment requests in a specific format - Starting with having an origination agreement in place with a bank, you must follow Nacha's (the organization which runs the ACH scheme) file format to be able to successfully collect a Direct Debit payment. Learn more about submitting ACH payment requests to the bank.

