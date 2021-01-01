How to Access Direct Debit: A 60 Second Guide

There are three options you can use to access Direct Debit - also known as ACH Debit, or bank debit. This guide will walk you through each, to help you decide which is best option for you.

1) Direct access via a bank

You can access the ACH scheme directly through your bank, however the bank's requirements can be steep. This is best for big businesses signing up customers with paper Direct Debit.

Learn more in our guide to direct access to ACH.

2) Indirect access via a third-party payments processor (TPPP)

If you can't meet the bank's requirements for direct access, there are a number of third-parties that can help you acquire indirect access. Effectively, the TPPP acts as an additional intermediary linking you and the ACH network.

TPPPs can be banks, credit card payment processors, accounting software providers, and more. So you may already have a relationship with one already.

Learn more in our guide to indirect access to ACH.

3) GoCardless

GoCardless is an online ACH debit specialist that can manage the entire payment collection process for you, without the need for an agreement with your bank.

With GoCardless you can manage your payments using a simple online tool, or integrate with the GoCardless REST API. Your customers will be able to set up ACH Debit payments online, avoiding the need to fill out tedious paper authorization forms. And once an authorization is in place, you can collect one-off or recurring payments from customers automatically.

Learn more about ACH debit payments with GoCardless.