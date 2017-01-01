Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources
Chris Hooper profile image

Chris Hooper

Global Head of Content Marketing

As Global Head of Content Marketing, Chris oversees all of the content requirements for our organic, growth marketing, and demand generation campaigns. This requires a fundamental understanding of the pain points our customers are experiencing and a thorough comprehension of the ways those customers consume and engage with content. A growth marketing expert in the tech space, Chris has worked with complex global businesses such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Adobe, Dell and Oracle to grow their most valuable customers, increase revenue and speed up deal cycles. He has also led on customer lifecycle management programs and account-based marketing strategies for BlackRock, EY, Grant Thornton and UBS.

Connect

Latest Articles

View all

3 min read

Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

2 min read

What is an Instant ACH Transfer?

Are instant ACH transfers available when you need to send cash fast?

2 min read

The Future of Open Banking in the US

Open banking in the US is still an unknown quantity.

2 min read

Difference in Open Banking in Europe vs US

How does open banking in Europe compare to the USA?

2 min read

Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks

What’s the fastest way to transfer money between banks? Find out more.

2 min read

What is an API in the context of open banking?

Open banking doesn’t work without APIs, but what is an API in open banking?

3 min read

How to accept ACH payments? Guide for small businesses

Find out how to accept ACH payments from customers on your website.

6 min read

Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

2 min read

eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?

Find out how eChecks work and what their benefits are