GoCardless vs. Stripe

  • Lower transaction fees

  • Fewer payment failures

  • Less manual admin

  • Trusted by 100,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide.

  • GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments every year.

  • Collect payments from 30+ countries with our global bank payment network.

  • Reduce your failed payments with payment failure rates as low as 0.5%.

Why bank payments, not cards?

Lower transaction fees

When someone pays with a card, multiple parties get involved. Each one takes a cut, and it all adds up. Bank payments are collected directly from an account - passing the cost saving onto you.

Less manual admin

Save time on the admin that comes with card payments. Automate payments with GoCardless and track everything in one place.

Fewer payment failures

Cards expire, get lost and cancelled, resulting in failed payments. Bank payments are automated and bank accounts never expire and cannot be lost, so you can collect more payments successfully.

Payers trust bank payments

With bank payments, your customers don't have to remember to pay you. Instead, everyone gets a secure, reliable payment method and peace of mind.

* Pricing as of Nov 2025. Plans vary. Excludes VAT

^ Based on market research for cards

How much GoCardless will save you

What is the monthly cost?

What is the monthly cost?

=

Estimated monthly saving compared to card payment fees

--

Estimated time saving per month not chasing late payments

--

Payments that work for your business

Automated, recurring payments

Ideal for subscriptions or regular invoicing. Automatically collect payments on the due date via Direct Debit without having to lift a finger.

Instant, one-off payments

Skip the expensive card fees and long card numbers. Collect payments for extra services, like one-off sessions or deposits, using Direct Debit.

Split the cost with instalments

Give your customers more flexible ways to pay. Collect equal or flexible instalment payments over a set period of time.

International payments made simple

Collect payments from over 30 countries, either into a local bank account or your existing UK account with built-in FX at the real market rate. This is powered by Wise.

Intelligently retry failed Direct Debits

With GoCardless, failed payments are rare. But switch on automatic retries and our payments data determines the best day to try again – recovering up to 70% of failed payments*.

Award-winning customer support

Our award-winning support team is here to help, whenever you need. Reach out by email or phone. Or check out our handy guides in our Customer Hub.

Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%

Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.

Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025

We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.

Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy

Get more from your payments

Success+

Use automated payment retries to intelligently recover up to 70% of your customers' failed payments.

Protect+

Level up against fraud and automatically identify, prevent and monitor fraudulent payers.

The easy way for your customers to pay

56% lower average cost per transaction*

  • Core features

    Standard

    1% + £/€0.20 per transaction

    Max. price cap £/€4 per transaction

    +0.3% added to transactions over £2,000

    2% +£0.20 for international

    Prices exclude VAT

    Benefits

    • Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly

    • Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)

    • Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks

    • Include your branding on the customer sign-up form

  • Enhanced payment protection

    Advanced

    Popular

    1.25% + £/€0.20 per transaction

    Max. price cap £/€5 per transaction

    +0.3% added to transactions over £2,000

    2.25% +£0.20 for international

    Prices exclude VAT

    Benefits

    • All Standard benefits plus

    • Reduce failed payments through intelligent retries

    • Verify new customers' bank account details instantly at checkout

    • Design a tailored customer experience, from your own payment pages to email notifications (additional fees apply)

  • End-to-end fraud protection

    Pro

    1.4% + £/€0.20 per transaction

    Max. price cap £/€5.60 per transaction

    +0.3% added to transactions over £2,000

    2.4% +£0.20 for international

    Prices exclude VAT

    Benefits

    • All Standard and Advanced benefits plus

    • Prevent fraud by intelligently identifying and verifying risky payers

    • Resolve fraud by monitoring and challenging chargebacks

  • Fully customised package

    Custom

    For businesses with large payment volumes or requiring a bespoke solution with dedicated support

    Volume discounts

    Premium white labelling

    Benefits

    • All Standard, Advanced and Pro benefits plus:

    • Dedicated end-to-end customer success

    • Unlock discounts as you scale transaction volume

    • Option to commit volume or pay as you go

*IDC White Paper

New

Try our Payment Builder

Customise your business's payment settings and branding for one-off or subscriptions payments, even before signing up.

How it works

Partner search

Connect with your accounting software

GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.

    Connect with your accounting software

    We've processed around 17,000 direct bank payments in two years and not had a single payment failure, which is absolutely fantastic. That compares with card payments, where we get a lot of failures.

    Rod Bull, Project Manager, NHS

    Trusted by 100,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide.

    • "We’d need an army without GoCardless – maybe hundreds of people – to follow up on customers’ late or failed payments."

    • "When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better."

    • “We needed a provider that was best in class and GoCardless was the natural go-to."

    • “Working with GoCardless puts us at the front of the Open Banking revolution, meaning we can be first to market with the very best customer experiences.”

    • “We’ve saved about £20k on admin costs. GoCardless is a real asset to our business.”

    • "The impact was immediate — we’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48% in three months."

    • "It’s clear that if we hadn’t introduced GoCardless when we did, we wouldn't be five times bigger today.”

    • All customer stories

      See how we've helped others.

    FAQs

    Who is GoCardless for?

    With GoCardless, businesses collect payments directly from customer’s bank accounts. Whether domestic or international, one-off or recurring, scheduled or instant. We do it all – quick, easy, and secure.

    Can I trust GoCardless?

    Yes, GoCardless has been processing payments since 2011 and nearly 100,000+ businesses like DocuSign, TripAdvisor and The Guardian use GoCardless to collect and send their payments. They process US$130bn+ of payments every year across 30+ countries.

    Is it easy to switch my customers to GoCardless?

    Moving a group of customers with existing Direct Debits with another provider over to GoCardless is straightforward. Go through a simple step-by-step process and switch customers without disrupting any existing mandates.

    When do I receive my payment?

    You decide when you receive your payouts, so it's most convenient for you without the added admin or reconciliation. Choose from weekly, monthly or daily payouts and get your funds exactly when you need them.

    Does GoCardless take credit or debit cards?

    No. GoCardless is a direct bank payment company.

    What are the hidden fees?

    There aren’t any! We want to be as transparent with you as possible and offer a pay-as-you-go pricing model with no contract or long-term commitment required.

    Ready for payments with lower fees and fewer failures?

    Try GoCardless today and see why businesses on G2 prefer us to Stripe. Free to sign up. No commitments. Just payments made easy.

    Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

    GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

    GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.