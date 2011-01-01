GoCardless vs. Stripe

Global payments
Trusted by 100,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide.
GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments every year.
Collect payments from 30+ countries with our global bank payment network.
Reduce your failed payments with payment failure rates as low as 0.5%.
When someone pays with a card, multiple parties get involved. Each one takes a cut, and it all adds up. Bank payments are collected directly from an account - passing the cost saving onto you.
Save time on the admin that comes with card payments. Automate payments with GoCardless and track everything in one place.
Cards expire, get lost and cancelled, resulting in failed payments. Bank payments are automated and bank accounts never expire and cannot be lost, so you can collect more payments successfully.
With bank payments, your customers don't have to remember to pay you. Instead, everyone gets a secure, reliable payment method and peace of mind.
What is the monthly cost?
What is the monthly cost?
=
Estimated monthly saving compared to card payment fees
--
Estimated time saving per month not chasing late payments
--
Ideal for subscriptions or regular invoicing. Automatically collect payments on the due date via Direct Debit without having to lift a finger.
Skip the expensive card fees and long card numbers. Collect payments for extra services, like one-off sessions or deposits, using Direct Debit.
Give your customers more flexible ways to pay. Collect equal or flexible instalment payments over a set period of time.
Collect payments from over 30 countries, either into a local bank account or your existing UK account with built-in FX at the real market rate. This is powered by Wise.
With GoCardless, failed payments are rare. But switch on automatic retries and our payments data determines the best day to try again – recovering up to 70% of failed payments*.
Our award-winning support team is here to help, whenever you need. Reach out by email or phone. Or check out our handy guides in our Customer Hub.
Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.
Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025
We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy
Use automated payment retries to intelligently recover up to 70% of your customers' failed payments.
Level up against fraud and automatically identify, prevent and monitor fraudulent payers.
Core features
1% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€4 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
Enhanced payment protection
1.25% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€5 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.25% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard benefits plus
Reduce failed payments through intelligent retries
Verify new customers' bank account details instantly at checkout
Design a tailored customer experience, from your own payment pages to email notifications (additional fees apply)
End-to-end fraud protection
1.4% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€5.60 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.4% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard and Advanced benefits plus
Prevent fraud by intelligently identifying and verifying risky payers
Resolve fraud by monitoring and challenging chargebacks
Fully customised package
For businesses with large payment volumes or requiring a bespoke solution with dedicated support
Volume discounts
Premium white labelling
Benefits
All Standard, Advanced and Pro benefits plus:
Dedicated end-to-end customer success
Unlock discounts as you scale transaction volume
Option to commit volume or pay as you go
Customise your business's payment settings and branding for one-off or subscriptions payments, even before signing up.
Partner search
GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.
We've processed around 17,000 direct bank payments in two years and not had a single payment failure, which is absolutely fantastic. That compares with card payments, where we get a lot of failures.
Rod Bull, Project Manager, NHS
With GoCardless, businesses collect payments directly from customer’s bank accounts. Whether domestic or international, one-off or recurring, scheduled or instant. We do it all – quick, easy, and secure.
Yes, GoCardless has been processing payments since 2011 and nearly 100,000+ businesses like DocuSign, TripAdvisor and The Guardian use GoCardless to collect and send their payments. They process US$130bn+ of payments every year across 30+ countries.
Moving a group of customers with existing Direct Debits with another provider over to GoCardless is straightforward. Go through a simple step-by-step process and switch customers without disrupting any existing mandates.
You decide when you receive your payouts, so it's most convenient for you without the added admin or reconciliation. Choose from weekly, monthly or daily payouts and get your funds exactly when you need them.
No. GoCardless is a direct bank payment company.
There aren’t any! We want to be as transparent with you as possible and offer a pay-as-you-go pricing model with no contract or long-term commitment required.
Try GoCardless today and see why businesses on G2 prefer us to Stripe. Free to sign up. No commitments. Just payments made easy.