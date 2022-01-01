Astral GoCardless for Dynamics 365 Business Central
End late Payments
Astral GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automatically collect bank-to-bank payments against invoices and subscriptions
Reduce your payment costs
Astral GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By using Astral GoCardless within Dynamics 365 Business Central, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Business Central is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.
Improve your cash flow
Businesses get paid 47%* faster with Astral GoCardless. Automatically raising payments within Business Central, guaranteeing improved cash flow, eliminating chasing payments, and reducing associated collection costs.
Simply Implement via AppSource
Add Astral GoCardless to your Business Central instance via AppSource yourself with our simple guides or contact your Microsoft Partner.
One global solution
Access the Astral GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
How it works
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Dynamics 365 Business Central
“ It’s been so easy to use and the change was simple even as a creature of habit”.
Nicola Docherty, Credit Controller, Bam Boom Cloud
