Merchant of the Month: Laundry Republic
Last editedJun 20241 min read
It's exciting to watch startups disrupt existing industries, and Laundry Republic don't disappoint. We've chosen them as our first Merchant of the Month for 2013.
Busy professionals can't always reach the dry cleaners within working hours. Laundry Republic solve this issue by offering a 24/7 service via secure lockers and concierges in premium buildings.
What sets them apart from the crowd is their use of mobile technology and online payments to maximise efficiency.
David Lambert, CEO of Laundry Republic, explains the benefits of GoCardless:
Direct Debit is perfect for recurring payments. Laundry Republic use our API which is ideal for merchants who want to integrate with their website.