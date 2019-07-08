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The Hoxton Mix

GoCardless
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Last editedJun 20241 min read

The Hoxton Mix are one of several co-working spaces using GoCardless to take one-off and subscription payments online. Alongside desk rental, they offer mail and telephone forwarding as part of their virtual office solution. Given the virtual nature of the product, they wanted an easy way for customers to pay online.

PayLinks (now GoCardless Dashboard) from GoCardless was the perfect solution. Ben Rometsch, founder of The Hoxton Mix, describes how easy setting up with GoCardless was:

"We had GoCardless set up in 3 minutes - it was incredibly simple, and didn't require any technical knowledge. We're now putting through close to £2k per month in one-off and subscription payments, and it just works."

Anyone can use PayLinks to start collecting money online in minutes. Learn more.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.