By GoCardless — Sep 2012 — 1 min read

The Hoxton Mix are one of several co-working spaces using GoCardless to take one-off and subscription payments online. Alongside desk rental, they offer mail and telephone forwarding as part of their virtual office solution. Given the virtual nature of the product, they wanted an easy way for customers to pay online.

PayLinks (now GoCardless Dashboard) from GoCardless was the perfect solution. Ben Rometsch, founder of The Hoxton Mix, describes how easy setting up with GoCardless was:

"We had GoCardless set up in 3 minutes - it was incredibly simple, and didn't require any technical knowledge. We're now putting through close to £2k per month in one-off and subscription payments, and it just works."

