Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

The Hoxton Mix

By GoCardlessSep 20121 min read

The Hoxton Mix are one of several co-working spaces using GoCardless to take one-off and subscription payments online. Alongside desk rental, they offer mail and telephone forwarding as part of their virtual office solution. Given the virtual nature of the product, they wanted an easy way for customers to pay online.

PayLinks (now GoCardless Dashboard) from GoCardless was the perfect solution. Ben Rometsch, founder of The Hoxton Mix, describes how easy setting up with GoCardless was:

"We had GoCardless set up in 3 minutes - it was incredibly simple, and didn't require any technical knowledge. We're now putting through close to £2k per month in one-off and subscription payments, and it just works."

Anyone can use PayLinks to start collecting money online in minutes. Learn more.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.