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Announcing GoCardless' Command Line Interface Tool

GoCardless Team
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Last editedJun 20221 min read

We are introducing our latest developer-focused tool - the GoCardless Command Line Interface (CLI). It's here to help developers build, test and manage their integration directly from the terminal. 

What can developers do with the GoCardless’ CLI?

The CLI is designed to make testing fast and simple. Outlined below are a few key features. 

1. Create, retrieve, update or delete GoCardless Resources

The CLI provides commands to create and manipulate resources within a merchant's account. These commands are helpful for first-time integrators who want to explore our APIs and inspect how our service responds to various requests. These commands are useful because knowing how our API responds to specific requests will make planning and building against our APIs easier for developers.

[en-en] Get Command

Read more about the gc create, get, update and delete commands in our documentation.

2. Stream API Requests and Events (Webhooks)

One of the requirements for building a high-quality integration is being able to respond to various events affecting a merchant's payments. The CLI provides a command for developers to watch events as they happen in real-time. Developers can inspect the events data and build their application to handle them in the most user-friendly way possible.

[en-en] listen-command-image

Read more about the gc listen command in our documentation.

3. Trigger Events to test Webhook integrations

Along with watching events as they happen, the CLI also enables developers to trigger events on a merchant's account. This 'trigger' command makes testing integrations easier since integrators can simulate different scenarios easily and confirm that their apps are reacting accordingly.

[en-en] trigger-command

Read more about the gc trigger command and all its supported events in our documentation.

Get Started with the CLI

Visit the CLI Documentation to learn how to set it up and start testing its features. 

The CLI is still in Beta! If you have any feedback on it, we'd appreciate hearing from you here.

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