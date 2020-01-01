GoCardless Team

GoCardless Team

The content team comprises a group of subject-matter experts in multiple fields from across GoCardless. The authors and reviewers work in the sales, marketing, legal, and finance departments. All have in-depth knowledge and experience in various aspects of payment scheme technology and the operating rules applicable to each. GoCardless is a global enterprise that offers easy access to domestic and international payment schemes, and this is reflected in the wide-ranging knowledge and expertise of the content team. The team holds expertise in well-established payment schemes such as UK Direct Debit, the European SEPA scheme, the US ACH scheme, and also in the more minor schemes operating in Scandinavia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, the content team also enjoys expertise in the latest cutting-edge payment technology with GoCardless' development of the Instant Bank Pay (IBP) and Success+ products. IBP takes advantage of Open Banking technology to allow instant account-to-account payments, and the Success+ intelligent-retry product increases payment success rates to 99.5%. Being at the forefront of the development of the latest payments technology ensures that the experts at GoCardless are well-positioned to explain and demystify the payment ecosystem for businesses. The content team's mission is to ensure that GoCardless publishes accurate and informative content, making it easy for businesses to understand the payments landscape. In this way, we hope to enable business owners to make more informed decisions about which payment methods are most suitable for current needs and requirements.