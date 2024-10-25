Watch: Five customers talk payment success at GC Live

Our annual GC Live event brings together every one of our 700+ colleagues (or GeeCees, as they’re known) in one place, to celebrate our achievements and look forward to the next steps on our journey to becoming the world's bank payment network.

But, of course, what we’ve achieved so far and hope to in the future is only possible thanks to our amazing customers. That’s why we selected a handful of customers to sit down with us for a special video series aired on the day, and which we want to share with the world now.

These three-minute chats (we were strict about the timing, as you’ll see) form a whistle stop tour of some of the stars of our global customer base. They’re a great opportunity to hear about their payments pain points, what they need from GoCardless to succeed, and the value we’re already providing – enjoy!

Tembo, London: An in-app payment experience that customers hardly notice

First, Hamish Wood, UKI VP Customer Success at GoCardless, was joined on the couch at our London HQ by Polly Gilbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Tembo. A GoCardless customer for four years, camping fan and dog lover, Polly shared how the digital mortgage and savings platform has built a seamless in-app payment experience around Instant Bank Pay – which successfully handled a whopping 396% growth in payment volumes in the April just gone.

The standout thing about GoCardless for Polly? “How seamless it is. Most people don't even notice that they’re interacting with a separate system. They wouldn't even know that we're using GoCardless because it just fits into the app so seamlessly.”

Re:cap, Riga: A whole company built around GoCardless’ high-quality transaction data

The next stop was Riga, where Aleks Safronovs, Customer Success Manager at GoCardless, sat down with Jonas Tebbe, Co-founder and CPO of re:cap, a capital and financial insights platform for businesses and their investors.

We discovered that Jonas is a coffee drinking Mac user who prefers to get up early and holiday in the mountains. But we also heard about the leading role GoCardless’ Bank Account Data is playing in re:cap’s high-growth trajectory.

“It's a perfect combination. Basically the whole company's running on data and GoCardless gives us access to the data,” he said. “We have a very close relationship. We always get feedback from you guys very fast and you guys give us access to all the raw data; the maximum set of data we can get. And that's not the case for other players.”

Archa, Melbourne: The ability to scale without rebuilding systems

In Melbourne, Australia, Shani Ishigaki, Demand Generation Manager at GoCardless, used her three minutes with Joe Robins, the COO of Archa, to learn how GoCardless has helped the corporate card and spend management platform to scale its operations. (Also, Joe’s probably going to be in hot water with both his cats and his partner when they see the video.)

“The opportunity was for scale, to make sure that as we grew we had all the different tools and integrations and the ability to scale, without needing to rebuild anything,” said Joe. “The Chargebee integration was super seamless and it meant that we could grow without having to rebuild, which was huge for us.”

Cleany, Paris: Reduced DSO from 90 days to just 14

In Paris, another Alex - Alex Chiaramonti, International Managing Director at GoCardless - was joined by our third Alex, this one being Alex Bellity, the Founder and CEO of Cleany, a 500-strong cleaning company.

Our Alex was a little upset to learn that Alex B’s favourite wine is beer. But she recovered swiftly and we got to hear how Cleany arrested some major cashflow issues with GoCardless.

“We went from having our customers paying us by checks or wire to a hundred percent GoCardless and it changed our life,” said Alex. “GoCardless reduced our days sales outstanding from 90 days to 14, reducing our risk around client debt, so it's very, very useful for us.”

Clearco, Toronto: Banished payment headaches for the team and their customers

Our final stop was Toronto, where Lewis Turek, North America General Manager at GoCardless, met with Blake Connoy, VP of Operations at Clearco, a non-dilutive, flexible capital provider for e-commerce merchants across the United States.

We heard how Clearco consolidated six payment providers down to one with GoCardless, instantly curing some major headaches for his team and their customers around payment experience, visibility and reporting. And, in almost-as-big news, Blake revealed he’s one of just three people at the whole of Clearco that prefers Windows to Mac – and the only one from the customers featured in this series.

“The biggest opportunity when it came to using GoCardless was the time savings for our internal team and, quite frankly, the customer experience because it makes it a lot more seamless,” he said. “The standout impact is the streamlined process for our team. We don't have to go investigating issues deeply and it's pretty smooth and simple.”