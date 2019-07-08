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Reinforce your brand with custom payment pages

Paul Connor
Written by

Last editedJan 20201 min read

We’re really excited to announce further improvements to your GoCardless account. From today, you’ll be able to add more branding to the payment experience your customer sees.

What's changing?

You can now easily customise your GoCardless sign-up pages and notification emails with your brand logo and colours, to help give payments a consistent brand style.

blog > images > custom-payment-pages > custom-payment-pages.jpg

What's available to me?

  • Standard plan - Add your company logo to both the sign-up page your customer sees & the notification emails they receive from GoCardless.

  • Plus plan - Create branded payments using your company logo and brand colours. (Plus get your organisation name to appear on your customer’s bank statements).

  • Pro plan - Build a fully bespoke and integrated payment experience. Design and build your own payment pages that you’ll host directly within your site. Plus write and send all your own email content.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.