Key benefits 5-6 days saved on payments admin per month. < 1 % payment failure rate. 98% of customers pay via GoCardless.

Seamless payments, hassle-free accounting

Inqom by Visma is a next-generation accounting and tax production software designed to drive the highest levels of productivity, quality, and security. Its clients are primarily French Chartered Accountants, who depend on Inqom by Visma’s solutions to thrive in the face of technological, regulatory, and organisational challenges.

“Our integrated accounting automation tools enable clients to enhance productivity and we’re the first accounting software provider in France to integrate AI,” said Romain Legresy, COO, Inqom by Visma. “Our solutions leave clients free to focus on increasing their competitiveness, by attracting new talent and developing value-added personalised services for their own clients.”

Up six days of admin saved, every month

Inqom by Visma launched the first SaaS version of its solution in 2018, which was the perfect time to also swap out its custom-built billing and payment system for GoCardless integrated with the Sellsy CRM.

Today, GoCardless is Inqom by Visma’s primary and preferred payment method, with 98% of customers paying this way. The integration with Sellsy allows Inqom by Visma to seamlessly connect invoicing with automated Direct Debit collections, to efficiently and reliably manage recurring and customised subscription payments.

It was clear right away that GoCardless fully met our requirements, particularly around reducing outstanding client payments and automating away all the unwanted admin that comes with payments.

“The integration of GoCardless data with Sellsy reduces payments admin by about five to six days per month,” added Noemie Levacher, Office Manager, Inqom by Visma. “And the payment failure rate is less than 1%, which guarantees us a strong cashflow.”

Seamless CX, end-to-end

Working with GoCardless has also enabled Inqom by Visma to create a seamless end-to-end customer experience, from initial proposals to onboarding.

“After the client has signed a quote through Sellsy, thanks to another integration with DocuSign, we send them a GoCardless link to complete their banking information,” said Romain. “That data is transmitted to Sellsy to schedule the Direct Debits, and once collected those payments are then automatically reconciled in our accounts via the corresponding journal entries.”

“On average, we process around 1500 quotes and invoices each month, equating to around 18,000 per year, and the integration handles this seamlessly,” he added.

Smooth set up, intuitive UX

Inqom by Visma had its hands full with the launch of its new software, so a seamless transition of its payment and billing systems was critical. And, after the initial switch over, ongoing operations also needed to take care of themselves, because the team wanted to dedicate maximum energy to customers and their experience.

“The responsiveness of the teams at GoCardless and Sellsy made the set up an extremely smooth process,” said Romain. “Both tools are intuitive to use and if issues do ever arise, each ticket is always handled quickly and efficiently.”

Inqom by Visma’s customers also appreciate the responsiveness of the new payment processes:

We’ve never had any negative feedback from customers on payments, and clients love the extra visibility provided by the email notifications they receive before payments are collected.

150% growth incoming

Inqom by Visma is now getting set for stellar growth, supported by this strong payments platform.

“We’re targeting 150% growth and we’ll increasingly rely on the way GoCardless and Sellsy allow us to scale operations, without changing how we work,” said Romain.

As a COO, I’m still surprised to see peers using systems with little automation, relying on large teams for data entry or repetitive, low-value administrative tasks. We now feel we have a comprehensive solution, from the commercial offer to payment collection.

“There have been several leaps forward in payments and accounting technology in recent years, and the next ones are surely just around the corner with the arrival of e-invoicing. And we’ll be ready, because, paired with Inqom by Visma, GoCardless and Sellsy offer a perfect end-to-end financial solution, from issuing purchase orders through to filing tax returns.”