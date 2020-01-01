No more waiting for the cash you’re owed

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Simple and secure direct bank payments
Easily collect instant, one-off payments. Or collect payments automatically. Goodbye, cash flow problems.
And with GoCardless it doesn’t have to be. Save yourself from hours spent on emails and phone calls chasing up payment. Reduce debtor days, and put time and money back in your pocket.
Hello, improved cash flow.
GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients, it saves time and it obviously helps cash flow – that’s a huge thing!”Saija Mahon, Founder & MD, Mahon Digital
Instant, one-off payments. Or automated, recurring payments. GoCardless lets you choose how you want to collect.
Automate, and payments are collected as soon as they’re due. A huge time-saver for you and your customers.
47%
Reduction in payout timings using GoCardless according an IDC White Paper
Customise your business's payment settings and branding for one-off or subscriptions payments, even before signing up.
They can pay in a few taps or clicks, on any device. Or set up convenient, automated payments.
Email notifications give your customers a heads up before payments are taken. No nasty surprises.
We’re authorised by the FCA, GDPR compliant, and any payments collected via our Direct Debit feature are protected by the Direct Debit Guarantee.
"Xero has chosen GoCardless as its best-in-class solution for Direct Debit and it shows."
Give GoCardless a go – no obligations – with low, pay-as-you-go pricing. And get started in minutes.