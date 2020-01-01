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Small Business

Small Business

Name your company – tips and tricks
Name your company – tips and tricks

Choosing a great company name is not easy – here are some tips and tricks

2 min read
Small Business
How to sell on marketplaces and own e-commerce
How to sell on marketplaces and own e-commerce

You don’t have to be on Amazon to sell from your own online marketplace

2 min read
Small Business
Digital PR and Marketing: What's the Difference?
Digital PR and Marketing: What's the Difference?

What’s the difference between PR and marketing? We explain the key points.

2 min read
Small Business
5 common challenges for freelancers
5 common challenges for freelancers

Discover freelancer challenges and how to overcome them.

4 min read
Small Business
How to write an auto repair invoice
How to write an auto repair invoice

Everything you need to know to create an auto repair invoice.

2 min read
Small Business
How To Write a Car Rental Invoice
How To Write a Car Rental Invoice

Find a car rental invoice sample and free template in our guide.

2 min read
Small Business
How To Write a Cake Invoice
How To Write a Cake Invoice

Make sure you get paid on time with an accurate cake invoice.

2 min read
Small Business
How To Invoice for Makeup Services
How To Invoice for Makeup Services

Learn how to create a makeup invoice and view a sample.

2 min read
Small Business
How To Write an Architecture Invoice
How To Write an Architecture Invoice

Learn what goes into an invoice for architectural services.

2 min read
Small Business
How To Invoice for Interior Design Services
How To Invoice for Interior Design Services

Get your formatting just right with our interior design invoice example.

2 min read
Small Business
How To Invoice If You Are Not VAT Registered
How To Invoice If You Are Not VAT Registered

Can you charge VAT if not VAT registered? Here’s what to consider.

2 min read
Small Business
Top accounting software options for contractors
Top accounting software options for contractors

What is the best accounting software for contractors, and why?

4 min read
Invoicing
Buying a franchise guide
Buying a franchise guide

The ultimate guide to buying a franchise.

2 min read
Small Business
How to support your employees’ mental health
How to support your employees’ mental health

Boost the mental health support you offer employees

2 min read
Small Business
How to make your SMB greener
How to make your SMB greener

Four ways to make your small or medium-sized business greener.

2 min read
Small Business
Social sustainability and your company
Social sustainability and your company

A straightforward guide on how to make your company more socially sustainable.

2 min read
Small Business
Guide: Client Refuses to Pay a Contractor
Guide: Client Refuses to Pay a Contractor

Find out what you need to do if a customer won’t pay a contractor.

2 min read
Small Business
How to cross sell and upsell effectively
How to cross sell and upsell effectively

Maximise the power of cross selling and upselling

2 min read
Small Business
Seven staff retention strategies
Seven staff retention strategies

Make sure you keep the staff you depend upon

2 min read
Small Business
What Are Considered Purchases?
What Are Considered Purchases?

What does the term considered purchase mean in marketing?

3 min read
Small Business
What is green IT and how can you use it?
What is green IT and how can you use it?

A guide to green IT and how to implement it while maintaining cybersecurity.

2 min read
Small Business
Geographical Pricing: Pros and Cons
Geographical Pricing: Pros and Cons

Discover the pros and cons of implementing a location pricing strategy.

2 min read
Small Business
What Is a Profit Model in Forecasting?
What Is a Profit Model in Forecasting?

What is a profit model, and how can you create one?

2 min read
Small Business
Why People Abandon Checkout
Why People Abandon Checkout

How to reduce checkout abandonment by looking at the reasons behind it

2 min read
Small Business
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