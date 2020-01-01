Small Business

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Choosing a great company name is not easy – here are some tips and tricks
You don’t have to be on Amazon to sell from your own online marketplace
What’s the difference between PR and marketing? We explain the key points.
Discover freelancer challenges and how to overcome them.
Everything you need to know to create an auto repair invoice.
Find a car rental invoice sample and free template in our guide.
Make sure you get paid on time with an accurate cake invoice.
Learn how to create a makeup invoice and view a sample.
Learn what goes into an invoice for architectural services.
Get your formatting just right with our interior design invoice example.
Can you charge VAT if not VAT registered? Here’s what to consider.
What is the best accounting software for contractors, and why?
Boost the mental health support you offer employees
Four ways to make your small or medium-sized business greener.
A straightforward guide on how to make your company more socially sustainable.
Find out what you need to do if a customer won’t pay a contractor.
Maximise the power of cross selling and upselling
Make sure you keep the staff you depend upon
What does the term considered purchase mean in marketing?
A guide to green IT and how to implement it while maintaining cybersecurity.
Discover the pros and cons of implementing a location pricing strategy.
What is a profit model, and how can you create one?
How to reduce checkout abandonment by looking at the reasons behind it