Regulations

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Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.
Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.
Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.
From accounting to bridging software, here’s everything you need to know.
Tokenization is an asset in the protection of customer data from cyberattacks
An authorisation hold gives the merchant greater control over their business
PCI compliance – What level is my business and what do I need to know?
Is your small business fully compliant with the law?
The UK government is reviewing the Duty to Report. We believe it should stay.
What is a letter before action and why you might need to send one.
Find out what happens in a bank fraud investigation procedure.
Do you know the maximum fine for breaking GDPR? Learn more here.
Companies House is the first place to turn for information on limited companies.
Know your customer policy ensures that the bank and its clients are protected
Find out how to get, or issue, a share certificate.
Discover how Companies Act 2006 redefined the way UK businesses operate.
Antitrust laws aim to safeguard both competition and consumer choice
A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better
Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.
Find out more about how statutory redundancy pay works for employees.
Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements