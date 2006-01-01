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The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026

Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.

4 min read
Small Business
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026

Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
4 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships

Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
4 min read
Small Business
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained

From accounting to bridging software, here’s everything you need to know.

4 min read
Small Business
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
2 min read
Small Business
Arranging secure payments using tokenization
Arranging secure payments using tokenization

Tokenization is an asset in the protection of customer data from cyberattacks

2 min read
Regulations
Credit/debit authorisation holds explained
Credit/debit authorisation holds explained

An authorisation hold gives the merchant greater control over their business

2 min read
Regulations
Understanding the 4 levels of PCI compliance
Understanding the 4 levels of PCI compliance

PCI compliance – What level is my business and what do I need to know?

2 min read
Regulations
A Guide To Small Business Compliance
A Guide To Small Business Compliance

Is your small business fully compliant with the law?

2 min read
Regulations
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers

The UK government is reviewing the Duty to Report. We believe it should stay.

2 min read
Regulations
What is a Letter Before Action (LBA)?
What is a Letter Before Action (LBA)?

What is a letter before action and why you might need to send one.

2 min read
Regulations
How Do Banks Investigate Fraud in the UK?
How Do Banks Investigate Fraud in the UK?

Find out what happens in a bank fraud investigation procedure.

3 min read
Regulations
Maximum Fine for a GDPR Breach
Maximum Fine for a GDPR Breach

Do you know the maximum fine for breaking GDPR? Learn more here.

2 min read
Regulations
What Is Companies House?
What Is Companies House?

Companies House is the first place to turn for information on limited companies.

2 min read
Regulations
Know Your Customer – What Does It Mean For Banks?
Know Your Customer – What Does It Mean For Banks?

Know your customer policy ensures that the bank and its clients are protected

2 min read
Regulations
What Is a Share Certificate?
What Is a Share Certificate?

Find out how to get, or issue, a share certificate.

2 min read
Regulations
What Is the Companies Act 2006?
What Is the Companies Act 2006?

Discover how Companies Act 2006 redefined the way UK businesses operate.

2 min read
Regulations
Understanding Antitrust Laws
Understanding Antitrust Laws

Antitrust laws aim to safeguard both competition and consumer choice

2 min read
Regulations
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?

A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better

2 min read
Regulations
What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?
What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?

Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.

2 min read
Regulations
How Is Statutory Redundancy Pay Calculated?
How Is Statutory Redundancy Pay Calculated?

Find out more about how statutory redundancy pay works for employees.

2 min read
Regulations
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?

Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements

2 min read
Regulations
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