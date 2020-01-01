Skip to content
Understanding Antitrust Laws

Antitrust laws aim to safeguard both competition and consumer choice

2 min readRegulations

What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?

A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better

2 min readRegulations

What is Flat Rate VAT?

Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.

2 min readRegulations

How Is Statutory Redundancy Pay Calculated?

Find out more about how statutory redundancy pay works for employees.

2 min readRegulations

Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?

Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements

11 min readOpen banking

Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

3 min readRegulations

What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

2 min readAccountants

Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

2 min readRegulations

What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min readRegulations

What is the Enterprise Investment Scheme?

The Enterprise Investment Scheme is a UK government venture capital scheme.

2 min readRegulations

Fraud Protection for Small Businesses

Fraud can lead to monetary losses, unsettled employees, and reputational damage

2 min readRegulations

What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?

What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on

2 min readRegulations

What is Nacha?

Understanding the Nacha operating rules is important for managing ACH payments.

2 min readRegulations

How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?

Check out our guide to VAT explained for small businesses, right here.

2 min readRegulations

GST vs. VAT Tax: What’s the Difference?

Explore GST and VAT differences with our helpful guide for UK businesses.

2 min readRegulations

What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min readRegulations

What Is a UTR Number?

A UTR number is a unique 10-digit number used to identify taxpayers. Read on.

2 min readRegulations

How Do I Pay My Self Assessment Tax Online?

Find out how to make a Self Assessment tax return with our step-by-step guide.

2 min readRegulations

Public liability insurance for small business

Public liability insurance can protect your business in the event of a claim.

2 min readRegulations

Guide to VAT exemption for UK businesses

Learn about VAT exemption in the UK, VAT-exempt items, and much more.

2 min readRegulations

How to do a VAT return

Our comprehensive guide for how to complete a VAT return.

3 min readRegulations

When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?

When do you have to start paying taxes? Read our guide for more information.

2 min readRegulations

A guide to small business cyber security

Want to stay safe? Explore our cyber security checklist for small business.

