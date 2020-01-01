Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Regulations

2 min readRegulations

What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min readRegulations

What Is a UTR Number?

A UTR number is a unique 10-digit number used to identify taxpayers. Read on.

2 min readRegulations

How Do I Pay My Self Assessment Tax Online?

Find out how to make a Self Assessment tax return with our step-by-step guide.

2 min readRegulations

Public liability insurance for small business

Public liability insurance can protect your business in the event of a claim.

2 min readRegulations

Guide to VAT exemption for UK businesses

Learn about VAT exemption in the UK, VAT-exempt items, and much more.

2 min readRegulations

How to do a VAT return

Our comprehensive guide for how to complete a VAT return.

3 min readRegulations

When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?

When do you have to start paying taxes? Read our guide for more information.

2 min readRegulations

A guide to small business cyber security

Want to stay safe? Explore our cyber security checklist for small business.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales