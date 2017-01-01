Skip to content
Life at GoCardless

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride Month: Becoming the ally I would like to have

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Maxine from our Talent team.

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride month: Recognising the power of being heard

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Vicky, one of our engineers.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride month: Living and working with pride

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Drew, Head of Internal Comms.

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride month: Realising the importance of being yourself

This week in Pride month, we hear from Marios Dixon.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Mental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown

At GoCardless, this week is all about lending an ear.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Celebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless

How the GoCardless team is experiencing Ramadan during the global lockdown.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Going remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?

A sneak peak in to some of the team's home office set ups.

1 min readGoCardless

The team behind our technology

The people who'll be by your side as GoCardless reshapes how you take payments.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Engineering internships at GoCardless

Find out about internships in the GoCardless Product Development team.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

A day in the life of Bryan Valery, Customer Support Advocate

What does a typical day look like for a GoCardless customer support advocate?

2 min readGoCardless

A focus on our Customer Onboarding team

A day in the life of Onboarding Manager, Katie Gouyette.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 2019!

This week-long event recognises great customer service, and we're celebrating.

3 min readGoCardless

4 ways we’re bringing more gender balance to GoCardless

It starts with awareness, but requires action.

2 min readGoCardless

Behind the scenes: Life at GoCardless

3 min readGoCardless

Riding high - GoCardless’ London to Paris cycle

3 min readGoCardless

Working with Pride at GoCardless

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless on the move: why our new office space matters

2 min readGoCardless

How data drives decisions at GoCardless: Interview with BI Analyst, Liz

3 min readGoCardless

GC women discuss supporting women in tech

2 min readGoCardless

Meet Jake: GoCardless' Energy Specialist

2 min readGoCardless

Meet Merve: GoCardless’ first pre-sales solutions engineer

1 min readGoCardless

Five SaaSy highlights at SaaStock 2017

2 min readGoCardless

Internationalisation and Automation: Interning at GoCardless

2 min readGoCardless

Where are we in September?

