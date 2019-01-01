Skip to content
BreadcrumbResources

Life at GoCardless

3 min readLife at GoCardless

How we celebrated IWD 2021 across all of March

We extended IWD 2021 across the whole of March. Here's what happened.

1 min readGoCardless

We're growing in the states with a new office in New York

The North American team continues to grow from San Francisco to New York.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

4 min readLife at GoCardless

How employee wellbeing helped us navigate 2020

Supporting our team through a challenging year.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Happy Diwali from GoCardless

COVID means we can't celebrate like normal, but here's what it's all about.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Inspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November

And why we're celebrating International Men's Day.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Mental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless

Christina talks about the issues around mental health for the black community.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

What’s in a name? | Black History Month at GoCardless

London-born, Nigerian-raised. Babagbemi Joseph shares the story of his name.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

BEAM: Shining brightly for a year

A year ago we launched our employee group, BEAM. Here's what's happened.

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Happy National Customer Service Week 2020!

We're celebrating. But we couldn't do it without you.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Notting Hill Carnival: How did Europe’s biggest street party begin?

Many don’t realise that the carnival’s origins lie in race riots in 1958.

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride Month: Becoming the ally I would like to have

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Maxine from our Talent team.

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride month: Recognising the power of being heard

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Vicky, one of our engineers.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride month: Living and working with pride

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Drew, Head of Internal Comms.

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride month: Realising the importance of being yourself

This week in Pride month, we hear from Marios Dixon.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Mental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown

At GoCardless, this week is all about lending an ear.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Celebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless

How the GoCardless team is experiencing Ramadan during the global lockdown.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Going remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?

A sneak peak in to some of the team's home office set ups.

1 min readGoCardless

The team behind our technology

The people who'll be by your side as GoCardless reshapes how you take payments.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Engineering internships at GoCardless

Find out about internships in the GoCardless Product Development team.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

A day in the life of Bryan Valery, Customer Support Advocate

What does a typical day look like for a GoCardless customer support advocate?

2 min readGoCardless

A focus on our Customer Onboarding team

A day in the life of Onboarding Manager, Katie Gouyette.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 2019!

This week-long event recognises great customer service, and we're celebrating.

3 min readGoCardless

4 ways we’re bringing more gender balance to GoCardless

It starts with awareness, but requires action.

