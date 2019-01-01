Life at GoCardless
3 min readLife at GoCardlessHow we celebrated IWD 2021 across all of March
We extended IWD 2021 across the whole of March. Here's what happened.
1 min readGoCardlessWe're growing in the states with a new office in New York
The North American team continues to grow from San Francisco to New York.
3 min readLife at GoCardlessVirtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off
How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off
4 min readLife at GoCardlessHow employee wellbeing helped us navigate 2020
Supporting our team through a challenging year.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessHappy Diwali from GoCardless
COVID means we can't celebrate like normal, but here's what it's all about.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessInspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November
And why we're celebrating International Men's Day.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessMental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless
Christina talks about the issues around mental health for the black community.
3 min readLife at GoCardlessWhat’s in a name? | Black History Month at GoCardless
London-born, Nigerian-raised. Babagbemi Joseph shares the story of his name.
3 min readLife at GoCardlessBEAM: Shining brightly for a year
A year ago we launched our employee group, BEAM. Here's what's happened.
1 min readLife at GoCardlessHappy National Customer Service Week 2020!
We're celebrating. But we couldn't do it without you.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessNotting Hill Carnival: How did Europe’s biggest street party begin?
Many don’t realise that the carnival’s origins lie in race riots in 1958.
1 min readLife at GoCardlessPride Month: Becoming the ally I would like to have
This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Maxine from our Talent team.
1 min readLife at GoCardlessPride month: Recognising the power of being heard
This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Vicky, one of our engineers.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessPride month: Living and working with pride
This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Drew, Head of Internal Comms.
1 min readLife at GoCardlessPride month: Realising the importance of being yourself
This week in Pride month, we hear from Marios Dixon.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessMental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown
At GoCardless, this week is all about lending an ear.
3 min readLife at GoCardlessCelebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless
How the GoCardless team is experiencing Ramadan during the global lockdown.
3 min readLife at GoCardlessGoing remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?
A sneak peak in to some of the team's home office set ups.
1 min readGoCardlessThe team behind our technology
The people who'll be by your side as GoCardless reshapes how you take payments.
3 min readLife at GoCardlessEngineering internships at GoCardless
Find out about internships in the GoCardless Product Development team.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessA day in the life of Bryan Valery, Customer Support Advocate
What does a typical day look like for a GoCardless customer support advocate?
2 min readGoCardlessA focus on our Customer Onboarding team
A day in the life of Onboarding Manager, Katie Gouyette.
1 min readGoCardlessGoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 2019!
This week-long event recognises great customer service, and we're celebrating.
3 min readGoCardless4 ways we’re bringing more gender balance to GoCardless
It starts with awareness, but requires action.