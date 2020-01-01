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Life at GoCardless

Life at GoCardless

We're celebrating National Customer Service Week!
We're celebrating National Customer Service Week!

Go behind the scenes and learn about our award-winning Customer Support team

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Sustainability Focus: The link between plastic, oceans and climate change
Sustainability Focus: The link between plastic, oceans and climate change

Dive into our new Head of Environmental Sustainability's blog on climate change

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Behind the scenes: interning at GoCardless
Behind the scenes: interning at GoCardless

How interning at GoCardless changed Tanya's opinion on inclusive workplaces

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
How we celebrated IWD 2021 across all of March
How we celebrated IWD 2021 across all of March

We extended IWD 2021 across the whole of March. Here's what happened.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
We're growing in the states with a new office in New York
We're growing in the states with a new office in New York

The North American team continues to grow from San Francisco to New York.

1 min read
GoCardless
Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off
Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
How employee wellbeing helped us navigate 2020
How employee wellbeing helped us navigate 2020

Supporting our team through a challenging year.

4 min read
Life at GoCardless
Happy Diwali from GoCardless
Happy Diwali from GoCardless

COVID means we can't celebrate like normal, but here's what it's all about.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Inspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November
Inspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November

And why we're celebrating International Men's Day.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Mental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless
Mental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless

Christina talks about the issues around mental health for the black community.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
What’s in a name? | Black History Month at GoCardless
What’s in a name? | Black History Month at GoCardless

London-born, Nigerian-raised. Babagbemi Joseph shares the story of his name.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
BEAM: Shining brightly for a year
BEAM: Shining brightly for a year

A year ago we launched our employee group, BEAM. Here's what's happened.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Happy National Customer Service Week 2020!
Happy National Customer Service Week 2020!

We're celebrating. But we couldn't do it without you.

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
Notting Hill Carnival: How did Europe’s biggest street party begin?
Notting Hill Carnival: How did Europe’s biggest street party begin?

Many don’t realise that the carnival’s origins lie in race riots in 1958.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Pride Month: Becoming the ally I would like to have
Pride Month: Becoming the ally I would like to have

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Maxine from our Talent team.

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
Pride month: Recognising the power of being heard
Pride month: Recognising the power of being heard

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Vicky, one of our engineers.

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
Pride month: Living and working with pride
Pride month: Living and working with pride

This week celebrating Pride month, we hear from Drew, Head of Internal Comms.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Pride month: Realising the importance of being yourself
Pride month: Realising the importance of being yourself

This week in Pride month, we hear from Marios Dixon.

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
Mental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown
Mental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown

At GoCardless, this week is all about lending an ear.

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Celebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless
Celebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless

How the GoCardless team is experiencing Ramadan during the global lockdown.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Going remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?
Going remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?

A sneak peak in to some of the team's home office set ups.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
The team behind our technology
The team behind our technology

The people who'll be by your side as GoCardless reshapes how you take payments.

1 min read
GoCardless
Engineering internships at GoCardless
Engineering internships at GoCardless

Find out about internships in the GoCardless Product Development team.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
A day in the life of Bryan Valery, Customer Support Advocate
A day in the life of Bryan Valery, Customer Support Advocate

What does a typical day look like for a GoCardless customer support advocate?

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.