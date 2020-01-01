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New GoCardless product updates have landed - September 2025
New GoCardless product updates have landed - September 2025

What’s in store: sending payments, better cash flow control and a new podcast.

2 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024: Inspiring people doing incredible things
GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024: Inspiring people doing incredible things

Reflecting on the GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024.

2 min read
GoCardless
Changelog
Changelog

Additions and updates to the GoCardless platform

2 min read
GoCardless
Reflecting back on the GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2023
Reflecting back on the GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2023

Our CCO reflects on sponsoring the Awards and how we power payments for good

1 min read
Direct Debit
Sharing details of our cost reduction plans
Sharing details of our cost reduction plans
7 min read
GoCardless
International Women’s Month at GoCardless: Embracing equity
International Women’s Month at GoCardless: Embracing equity

Looking back at how GoCardless showcased IWD's 2023 theme of 'embrace equity'

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Breaking into the world of product management
Breaking into the world of product management

The learnings of a product manager at GoCardless - through the eyes of interns

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
[Webinar] 2023 and beyond: Partner Product Roadmap
[Webinar] 2023 and beyond: Partner Product Roadmap

Join us on Thursday, February 9 at 10am GMT to hear whats new on GoCardless Partner Product Roadmap for 2023

Webinar
Partners
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland
GoCardless sustainability update: Race to Nature and GoCarbonless Woodland

Learn about the new GoCardless woodland

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
GoCardless' Race to Nature
GoCardless' Race to Nature

Find out how you can take part in Race to Nature 2022 this Summer

2 min read
Life at GoCardless
Celebrating Fathers Day 2022
Celebrating Fathers Day 2022

Our colleagues share what their fathers mean to them

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
Back together after 931 days, 22 hours and 56 minutes
Back together after 931 days, 22 hours and 56 minutes

Our Customer Group came together for the first time in 3 years. See how it went.

2 min read
GoCardless
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless’ latest sustainability news and activities
GoCardless’ latest sustainability news and activities

Discover our latest sustainability updates, including details on two new reports

2 min read
GoCardless
Payments, Plastics, People and Planet - why cards and climate change go hand in hand
Payments, Plastics, People and Planet - why cards and climate change go hand in hand

Read our sustainability report on the role of payments in climate change

2 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless wins ‘Best User Generated Content’ at the Lens awards 2022
GoCardless wins ‘Best User Generated Content’ at the Lens awards 2022
2 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless Sustainability Strategy and Net-Zero Action Plan
GoCardless Sustainability Strategy and Net-Zero Action Plan

Learn more about our short and long-term strategies for reaching net-zero

3 min read
GoCardless
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth

New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners

2 min read
GoCardless
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers

The UK government is reviewing the Duty to Report. We believe it should stay.

2 min read
Regulations
Update on our sustainability commitments
Update on our sustainability commitments

Learn about the climate action initiatives we've launched in 2021

1 min read
GoCardless
On-demand: Climate Workshop Hackathon
On-demand: Climate Workshop Hackathon

Hear businesses discuss how we can take real climate action at work and at home

1 min read
GoCardless
On-demand: GoCardless' Sustainability Focus Workshop
On-demand: GoCardless' Sustainability Focus Workshop

Hear what we've been doing behind the scenes to create a climate action plan

1 min read
GoCardless
On-demand: GoCardless and TechZero Roundtable
On-demand: GoCardless and TechZero Roundtable

Hear SMEs share their climate action journey, including learnings and challenges

1 min read
GoCardless
On-demand: Nature and biodiversity in climate action panel
On-demand: Nature and biodiversity in climate action panel

Learn how nature can help businesses to become more sustainable

1 min read
GoCardless
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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.