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Finance

Finance

How does recession impact businesses?
How does recession impact businesses?

Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive

3 min read
Finance
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples

What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Finance
Revolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit: definition and examples

Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses

3 min read
Finance
What is market value?
What is market value?

Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business

2 min read
Finance
What is the stock exchange?
What is the stock exchange?

Find out what the stock exchange is and how trading works

2 min read
Finance
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained

There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works

2 min read
Finance
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know

2 min read
Finance
Refinance: definition and examples
Refinance: definition and examples

What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates

2 min read
Finance
What is an index fund?
What is an index fund?

Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund

3 min read
Finance
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
What is the gig economy?
What is the gig economy?

Learn about the gig economy and escaping traditional work

2 min read
Finance
Quantitative Analysis Explained
Quantitative Analysis Explained

We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.

2 min read
Finance
What is cryptocurrency?
What is cryptocurrency?

Is cryptocurrency the payment wave of the future?

3 min read
Finance
What is venture capital?
What is venture capital?

Could venture capital transform your business?

2 min read
Finance
What is the balance of payments?
What is the balance of payments?

What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?

2 min read
Finance
What is a Trust Account and How Does it Work?
What is a Trust Account and How Does it Work?

Learn about banks that offer trust accounts and exactly what is a trust account

2 min read
Finance
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples

What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?

2 min read
Finance
What is the Meaning of Face Value?
What is the Meaning of Face Value?

What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!

2 min read
Finance
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector

Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works

3 min read
Finance
What is Due Diligence?
What is Due Diligence?

Have you carried out the due diligence you need to?

2 min read
Finance
What is the Volcker Rule?
What is the Volcker Rule?

What is the Volcker rule? And what does it mean for banks and their customers?

2 min read
Finance
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
What Are Sunk Costs?
What Are Sunk Costs?

Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.

2 min read
Finance
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples

Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula

3 min read
Finance
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