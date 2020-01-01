Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
First, second and third party fraud each pose unique challenges.
Budget variance analysis involves comparing estimates to actual returns.
Arbitration is the middle ground between mediation and litigation.
Create a sensitivity analysis table for better financial modelling.
Discover the difference between the top and bottom line meaning.
Use these tips to keep your business finances healthy and geared for growth.
Use VAT Direct Debit to simplify your value added tax payments.
Learn the key differences between finance lease vs. operating lease.
Who needs to file a tax return? It depends on the type of taxpayer.
How does the stock market work? Find out more about the UK stock market.
Everything you need to know to take control of your business finances.
Income protection insurance safeguards in the event of injury or illness.
Find out what operational factors impact on margin pressure
A Bill of Exchange is essential for international trade. Here’s how they work.
Understand the collateral definition and the various types of collateral.
Learn about the competitive pricing advantages of value-based pricing.
Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number
Find out how to calculate the shareholders’ equity of your business
What is a microfinance loan, and who can access one? Find out in our guide.
We look at the process of accounting for advance payments
Learn about equity financing and how you raise cash to invest your business.
The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan
Everything you need to know about e-commerce business