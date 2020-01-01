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Finance

First, Second and Third Party Fraud
First, Second and Third Party Fraud

First, second and third party fraud each pose unique challenges.

2 min read
Finance
Budget Variance Analysis
Budget Variance Analysis

Budget variance analysis involves comparing estimates to actual returns.

2 min read
Finance
Arbitration: What Is it and How Does it Work?
Arbitration: What Is it and How Does it Work?

Arbitration is the middle ground between mediation and litigation.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Sensitivity Analysis?
What Is Sensitivity Analysis?

Create a sensitivity analysis table for better financial modelling.

2 min read
Finance
The Bottom Line and What it Means
The Bottom Line and What it Means

Discover the difference between the top and bottom line meaning.

2 min read
Finance
How to Manage Money in a Small Business
How to Manage Money in a Small Business

Use these tips to keep your business finances healthy and geared for growth.

4 min read
Finance
How to Set Up VAT Direct Debit for Business
How to Set Up VAT Direct Debit for Business

Use VAT Direct Debit to simplify your value added tax payments.

2 min read
Finance
Finance Lease vs. Operating Lease
Finance Lease vs. Operating Lease

Learn the key differences between finance lease vs. operating lease.

2 min read
Finance
What Are the Different Types of Taxpayers?
What Are the Different Types of Taxpayers?

Who needs to file a tax return? It depends on the type of taxpayer.

2 min read
Finance
Stock Market Definition
Stock Market Definition

How does the stock market work? Find out more about the UK stock market.

3 min read
Finance
Business Finance: The Basics
Business Finance: The Basics

Everything you need to know to take control of your business finances.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Income Protection?
What Is Income Protection?

Income protection insurance safeguards in the event of injury or illness.

2 min read
Finance
5 Tips to Sell Your Business
5 Tips to Sell Your Business

Read this advice to help you sell your business.

2 min read
Finance
What is Margin Pressure and How to Reduce It
What is Margin Pressure and How to Reduce It

Find out what operational factors impact on margin pressure

2 min read
Finance
Bill of Exchange Definition & Examples
Bill of Exchange Definition & Examples

A Bill of Exchange is essential for international trade. Here’s how they work.

2 min read
Finance
The Definition Of Collateral Loans
The Definition Of Collateral Loans

Understand the collateral definition and the various types of collateral.

2 min read
Finance
The Pros and Cons of Value-Based Pricing
The Pros and Cons of Value-Based Pricing

Learn about the competitive pricing advantages of value-based pricing.

2 min read
Finance
What is a Tax Identification Number
What is a Tax Identification Number

Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number

4 min read
Finance
How To Calculate Shareholders’ Equity
How To Calculate Shareholders’ Equity

Find out how to calculate the shareholders’ equity of your business

2 min read
Finance
Microfinance for Small Business
Microfinance for Small Business

What is a microfinance loan, and who can access one? Find out in our guide.

2 min read
Finance
How to Account For Advance Payments
How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min read
Finance
What is Equity Financing?
What is Equity Financing?

Learn about equity financing and how you raise cash to invest your business.

2 min read
Finance
The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan
The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan

The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan

2 min read
Finance
How can e-commerce benefit your business?
How can e-commerce benefit your business?

Everything you need to know about e-commerce business

2 min read
Finance
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