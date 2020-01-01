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Finance

Finance

Secure your CBILS before the deadline
Secure your CBILS before the deadline

Here are the answers to your questions about the CBILS loan

2 min read
Finance
What is LIBOR?
What is LIBOR?

Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans

2 min read
Finance
What is an inflection point?
What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min read
Finance
What is ethical investing?
What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand

2 min read
Finance
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min read
Finance
What are ordinary shares?
What are ordinary shares?

What are the pros and cons of investing in ordinary shares?

2 min read
Finance
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min read
Finance
What is Hysteresis?
What is Hysteresis?

Learn how the prolonged effects of an economic turndown can affect job security

2 min read
Finance
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) explained
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) explained

How does the Annual percentage rate (APR) impact the amount you pay back?

2 min read
Finance
What is net working capital?
What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min read
Finance
What is operating income?
What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

2 min read
Finance
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

4 min read
Open Banking
What does ceteris paribus mean?
What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min read
Finance
What is arbitrage?
What is arbitrage?

Learn how arbitrage in trading can yield low-risk gains in rapid time

2 min read
Finance
What is open banking: Everything you need to know
What is open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

15 min read
Open Banking
What is accrued interest?
What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min read
Finance
What is double taxation?
What is double taxation?

Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income

2 min read
Finance
What is marginal tax?
What is marginal tax?

Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it

2 min read
Finance
What is investment tax?
What is investment tax?

Find out when you need to pay investment tax on stocks and shares

2 min read
Finance
What is tax relief?
What is tax relief?

Find out more about deductions and allowances designed for tax relief

2 min read
Finance
Understanding inventory control
Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate margin of safety
How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

4 min read
Finance
What is the CAPM formula?
What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min read
Finance
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