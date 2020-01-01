Enterprise

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Why account-to-account payments are better than cards for agentic commerce.
Consistent cash flow, less admin and faster, more reliable payments await...
What are commercial VRPs and how do they compare to cards?
Getting payment collection wrong could impact your bottom line.
Learn everything you need to know about bank payments.
Join us for an exclusive drinks and networking evening at Home Grown Members Club in Marylebone with Capital on Tap UK MD, Alex Miles
How can you outsmart fraudulent payers?
Higher rates can bring short-term profits, but can you keep the money flowing?
Your payments function is set to get busier: do you have the resources to cope?
Tackle failure rates and poor visibility with one-off instant payments
Find out some of the key findings from our discussion customer churn
Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure
Find out the latest research on how your chosen payment method directly impacts customer churn and how to cut churn cost-effectively.
Discover how you can improve customer experience and reduce checkout friction
Join Deputy, Zuora and GoCardless to discuss the importance of customer churn and how to optimise payments for customer retention.
Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.
Your guide to understanding Instant Bank Pay and its key benefits
Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.
Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.
Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.
Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.
Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments. Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.
Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.