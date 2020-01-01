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Cash flow

Cash flow

The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow
The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow

Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.

3 min read
Enterprise
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.

3 min read
Cash flow
How Xero users can end late payments
How Xero users can end late payments
2 min read
Cash flow
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
How QuickBooks users can end late payments
2 min read
Cash flow
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

PDF
Cash flow
Why Is Passive Income Important to a Business?
Why Is Passive Income Important to a Business?

Learning how to make passive income can bolster your financial profile.

2 min read
Cash flow
Understanding the Cash Flow Statement
Understanding the Cash Flow Statement

Learn how to read and interpret the cash flow statement with our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Get paid faster: Reduce your time to get paid with GoCardless
Get paid faster: Reduce your time to get paid with GoCardless

Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.

10 min read
Enterprise
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accounting
6 Tax Deductions For Small Businesses
6 Tax Deductions For Small Businesses

Is your business claiming all of the tax deductions it should be?

2 min read
Cash flow
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
What is a loss leader?
What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

2 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections

Webinar
Cash flow
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

2 min read
Cash flow
How to use a cash book in accounting
How to use a cash book in accounting

Maintaining a detailed cash book is a vital accounting process

3 min read
Cash flow
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services

Learn about the challenges and best practices for invoicing at scale

7 min read
Enterprise
How to calculate free cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min read
Cash flow
How to claim tax credits for research and development time
How to claim tax credits for research and development time

Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide

3 min read
Cash flow
The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021
The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021

The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond

2 min read
Cash flow
Pretax Profit Margins Explained
Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min read
Cash flow
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min read
Cash flow
5 solutions to cash flow problems
5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min read
Cash flow
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

3 min read
Invoicing
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