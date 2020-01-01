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Business Management

Business Management

Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it
Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it

Learn how employee turnover can affect a company and how to manage it

2 min read
Business Management
What are semi-variable costs?
What are semi-variable costs?

Learn the meaning of a semi-variable cost and its examples

2 min read
Business Management
What is Agency Theory in Business?
What is Agency Theory in Business?

Learn how agency theory can improve agency relationships.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min read
Finance
What is Management by Exception?
What is Management by Exception?

Find out about the manage by exception principle and its application

2 min read
Business Management
Total Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide
Total Quality Management (TQM): A Complete Guide

Is total quality management a useful management system or has it had its day?

3 min read
Business Management
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)

Is the Programme Evaluation & Review Technique a useful way to map a project?

3 min read
Business Management
What Is greenwashing in business?
What Is greenwashing in business?

Learn how to identify greenwashing and ways to avoid it

2 min read
Business Management
What is ethical investing?
What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min read
Business Management
What is succession planning?
What is succession planning?

Find out how succession planning can embed long-term success in your business

2 min read
Business Management
What is an exit strategy?
What is an exit strategy?

Find out how shrewd exit planning can maximise the return from any business

2 min read
Business Management
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works

Learn how competitive benchmarking can boost business growth

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Balanced Scorecard?
What is a Balanced Scorecard?

How can a balanced scorecard help you to manage company strategy?

2 min read
Business Management
Smart Contracts Explained
Smart Contracts Explained

How do smart contracts work and how can they improve processes & relationships?

2 min read
Business Management
What is disruptive innovation?
What is disruptive innovation?

Learn how disruptive innovation can determine the future of industries

3 min read
Business Management
Aggregate demand
Aggregate demand

Learn how to calculate aggregate demand, using all its components

2 min read
Business Management
How to promote your business on social media
How to promote your business on social media

Grow your business with our social media management tips

2 min read
Business Management
Top 7 tips to improve customer service
Top 7 tips to improve customer service

Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips

2 min read
Business Management
A guide to business risk assessment
A guide to business risk assessment

Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment

2 min read
Business Management
Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely
Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely

With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees

2 min read
Business Management
What is a franchise?
What is a franchise?

Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons

2 min read
Business Management
Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness
Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness

Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience

2 min read
Business Management
Top 4 business communication skills
Top 4 business communication skills

Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking

2 min read
Business Management
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min read
Business Management
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