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Business Management

Business Management

The benefits of an employee database management system
The benefits of an employee database management system

Find out how an employee database management system could be a gamechanger

2 min read
Business Management
What is a perpetual inventory system?
What is a perpetual inventory system?

Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?

2 min read
Business Management
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
How to create a great business model
How to create a great business model

There are many different types of business models. Here’s what to look for

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Talent Management?
What Is Talent Management?

Get creative with new ways to attract top talent to your business

2 min read
Business Management
What is an umbrella company?
What is an umbrella company?

An umbrella company offers an alternative to other tax payment structures

3 min read
Business Management
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

3 min read
Growth
How to implement an effective performance management system
How to implement an effective performance management system

Motivate your team to meet goals with a strong performance management system

2 min read
Business Management
What is a joint venture?
What is a joint venture?

Discover what to look for in a joint venture agreement to benefit your business

2 min read
Business Management
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples

Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them

2 min read
Business Management
What is a public limited company?
What is a public limited company?

Why do some businesses choose to become a public limited company?

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Limited Liability Company?
What Is a Limited Liability Company?

Is a limited liability company the perfect structure for your small business?

2 min read
Business Management
How to set up as a sole trader
How to set up as a sole trader

Discover what it means to set up as a sole trader with HMRC

3 min read
Business Management
How to write an effective performance review
How to write an effective performance review

Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review

2 min read
Business Management
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

3 min read
Growth
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min read
Growth
What is an oligopoly?
What is an oligopoly?

We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it

2 min read
Business Management
What is Monopolistic Competition?
What is Monopolistic Competition?

Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.

2 min read
Business Management
Top 6 employee management software systems in 2021
Top 6 employee management software systems in 2021

Choose from the best employee management software on the market this year.

2 min read
Business Management
What is IR35 and who does it apply to?
What is IR35 and who does it apply to?

Are you up to date with the latest IR35 tax rules? Find out who they apply to.

3 min read
Business Management
What is Matrix Management?
What is Matrix Management?

Learn how matrix management can boost overall business productivity

3 min read
Business Management
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud

Find out about cnp fraud and ways to prevent it

2 min read
Business Management
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

3 min read
Invoicing
What is Gamification in Business?
What is Gamification in Business?

Learn how gamification can help you smash your business goals.

2 min read
Business Management
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