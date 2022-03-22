Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Bacs

Bacs

Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times

If you send a BACS payment on a Friday, when will it clear?

3 min read
Bacs
How to become a Bacs Approved Supplier
How to become a Bacs Approved Supplier

Discover the steps involved in gaining BACS approved status

2 min read
Bacs
Bacs processing calendar 2022
Bacs processing calendar 2022
1 min read
Bacs
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?

These are the direct debit rules you need to know

3 min read
Bacs
Where to Get BACS Approved Software
Where to Get BACS Approved Software

Discover the names of BACS approved software providers

2 min read
Bacs
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?

Find out when BACS payments are settled so as to better manage your cash flow.

2 min read
Payments
Advantages of Bacs Payments
Advantages of Bacs Payments

Learn about the advantages of Bacs payments for your business.

2 min read
Bacs
What is the difference between BACS and CHAPS?
What is the difference between BACS and CHAPS?

Learn about the pros and cons of the BACS and CHAPS payment methods.

2 min read
Bacs
Bacs processing calendar 2021
Bacs processing calendar 2021
1 min read
Bacs
What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?
What is remittance advice for Bacs payments?

Discover more about Bacs payment remittance advice with GoCardless.

2 min read
Bacs
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on Bacs payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

10 min read
Bacs
Bacs TLS and SHA-2 Security Updates
Bacs TLS and SHA-2 Security Updates

The deadline is getting ever closer... you'll need to upgrade unless your software supports the new security standard.

2 min read
Bacs
Bacs approved bureaus
Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

2 min read
Bacs
How to use Bacstel-IP
How to use Bacstel-IP

Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.

3 min read
Bacs
1

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.