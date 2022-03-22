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If you send a BACS payment on a Friday, when will it clear?
Discover the steps involved in gaining BACS approved status
These are the direct debit rules you need to know
Discover the names of BACS approved software providers
Find out when BACS payments are settled so as to better manage your cash flow.
Learn about the advantages of Bacs payments for your business.
Learn about the pros and cons of the BACS and CHAPS payment methods.
Discover more about Bacs payment remittance advice with GoCardless.
A guide on Bacs payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.
The deadline is getting ever closer... you'll need to upgrade unless your software supports the new security standard.
This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.
Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.