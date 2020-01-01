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Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?
Revolving and non-revolving credit: what is the difference?

Learn to differentiate between revolving and non-revolving credit

2 min read
Accounting
Secure your CBILS before the deadline
Secure your CBILS before the deadline

Here are the answers to your questions about the CBILS loan

2 min read
Finance
What is LIBOR?
What is LIBOR?

Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans

2 min read
Finance
What is an inflection point?
What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min read
Finance
What Is greenwashing in business?
What Is greenwashing in business?

Learn how to identify greenwashing and ways to avoid it

2 min read
Business Management
What is ethical investing?
What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand

2 min read
Finance
What is succession planning?
What is succession planning?

Find out how succession planning can embed long-term success in your business

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min read
Finance
What are ordinary shares?
What are ordinary shares?

What are the pros and cons of investing in ordinary shares?

2 min read
Finance
What is an exit strategy?
What is an exit strategy?

Find out how shrewd exit planning can maximise the return from any business

2 min read
Business Management
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works

Learn how competitive benchmarking can boost business growth

2 min read
Business Management
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min read
Finance
What is the Luhn Algorithm?
What is the Luhn Algorithm?

Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences

2 min read
Accounting
What is inherent risk?
What is inherent risk?

Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk

2 min read
Accounting
What is Sensitivity Analysis?
What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Balanced Scorecard?
What is a Balanced Scorecard?

How can a balanced scorecard help you to manage company strategy?

2 min read
Business Management
Smart Contracts Explained
Smart Contracts Explained

How do smart contracts work and how can they improve processes & relationships?

2 min read
Business Management
How employee wellbeing helped us navigate 2020
How employee wellbeing helped us navigate 2020

Supporting our team through a challenging year.

4 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is EBITDA margin?
What is EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide

2 min read
Accounting
What is Hysteresis?
What is Hysteresis?

Learn how the prolonged effects of an economic turndown can affect job security

2 min read
Finance
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) explained
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) explained

How does the Annual percentage rate (APR) impact the amount you pay back?

2 min read
Finance
What is Geometric Mean?
What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

2 min read
Accounting
What is disruptive innovation?
What is disruptive innovation?

Learn how disruptive innovation can determine the future of industries

3 min read
Business Management

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