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Learn about merchandising and why it is so important for small businesses
Learn how to build a strong brand marketing strategy for your business.
Write a great value proposition to attract new customers and grow your business.
What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?
We look at the process of accounting for advance payments
What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?
Learn about banks that offer trust accounts and exactly what is a trust account
GoCardless is using open banking to provide a better experience for payers.
How to establish and capitalise on your niche market
Why a board of directors is so much more than just the shareholder’s mouthpiece
What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?
What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!
Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.
GoCardless has launched Instant Bank Pay, a new open banking feature
Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency
Antitrust laws aim to safeguard both competition and consumer choice
A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better
Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions
What social media platforms should your business be on?
Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works
Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence
Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.