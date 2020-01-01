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What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?

Learn about merchandising and why it is so important for small businesses

2 min read
Business Management
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy

Learn how to build a strong brand marketing strategy for your business.

2 min read
Business Management
What is venture capital?
What is venture capital?

Could venture capital transform your business?

2 min read
Finance
Small Businesses: How to Write a Great Value Proposition
Small Businesses: How to Write a Great Value Proposition

Write a great value proposition to attract new customers and grow your business.

2 min read
Growth
What is the balance of payments?
What is the balance of payments?

What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?

2 min read
Finance
How to Account For Advance Payments
How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min read
Payments
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a Trust Account and How Does it Work?
What is a Trust Account and How Does it Work?

Learn about banks that offer trust accounts and exactly what is a trust account

2 min read
Finance
How we ensured security and privacy with Instant Bank Pay
How we ensured security and privacy with Instant Bank Pay

GoCardless is using open banking to provide a better experience for payers.

4 min read
GoCardless
Finding and mastering your niche market
Finding and mastering your niche market

How to establish and capitalise on your niche market

2 min read
Business Management
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them

Why a board of directors is so much more than just the shareholder’s mouthpiece

2 min read
Business Management
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples

What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?

2 min read
Finance
What is the Meaning of Face Value?
What is the Meaning of Face Value?

What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!

2 min read
Finance
Now you can take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless
Now you can take one-off bank-to-bank payments instantly with GoCardless

Say hello to Instant Bank Pay, our first open banking-powered feature.

3 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless launches open banking payments, offering businesses a new alternative to taking one-off payments
GoCardless launches open banking payments, offering businesses a new alternative to taking one-off payments

GoCardless has launched Instant Bank Pay, a new open banking feature

3 min read
Press Releases
How to deal with company insolvency
How to deal with company insolvency

Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency

3 min read
Business Management
Understanding Antitrust Laws
Understanding Antitrust Laws

Antitrust laws aim to safeguard both competition and consumer choice

2 min read
Regulations
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?
What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?

A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better

2 min read
Regulations
What is a merger in business?
What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

3 min read
Business Management
Best social media platforms for business
Best social media platforms for business

What social media platforms should your business be on?

3 min read
Growth
What is influencer marketing?
What is influencer marketing?

Modern marketing is all about your follower count

3 min read
Growth
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector

Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works

3 min read
Finance
Introduction to financial accounting
Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min read
Accounting
What are journal entries in accounting?
What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min read
Accounting

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