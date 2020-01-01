Managing change in your organization

A successful change management process requires clear objectives, open communication and a close working relationship with your employees. They need to know not only how the changes will benefit the business, but how they themselves will continue to be a big part your organization’s future.

Here we set out seven change management principles that will ensure your organizational change management strategy is successful.

Define changes according to business objectives

Defining your change management framework is the essential first step to manage change successfully. A clearly defined plan ensures the changes can be articulated to employees more effectively, plus the benefits to your business objectives can also be explained. When employees understand why the changes are necessary, it is much easier for them to get on board and support them. By taking the time to demonstrate how the changes will benefit the business strategically and financially, employees will feel included and valued.

Understand who is impacted the most

Not everyone on the team will be impacted in the same way by organizational change management, so it is important to identify those who are most affected and address their issues accordingly.

A comprehensive review of the impacts of the change management strategy will also inform how you provide training and support as the changes are put into effect.

Communicate with those most affected

Every employee should have an open communication channel, especially with regards to the changes, but those most affected will need additional information, reassurance and guidance.

Issues that must be communicated include how ongoing business communication will be conducted and how feedback on developments will be heard, as well as the timeline for the introduction and completion of the changes.

Get key influencers on board

Many businesses will have certain natural leaders or influencers in their ranks, whether these are talented and charismatic individuals, or respected veterans of the company. Their perspective on the changes will be valued by the other employees, so getting them on board early will be a useful part of a successful change management strategy.

These influential employees can also act as an additional communication channel between senior members of the company and staff, helping the company leaders better understand how the changes are being received and perceived by the other employees.

Implement effective training programs

Introducing big changes to your company’s operations can leave your employees feeling a little uncertain, but an effective training program will go a long way to restoring their confidence and contentment.

By providing the proper training to bring everyone up to speed and carry out their new roles or responsibilities effectively, you can maintain their morale, which is a crucial factor in successfully managing the changes.

Provide ongoing support

Implementing an ongoing support structure will help your staff ease into their new roles and adjust to the changes. They will require some time to develop new skills and they will need the backing of the organization’s leadership while they do so.

In addition to the training programs, provide specific mentoring during the development of particular technical skills, and cultivate a welcoming communication channel so they can ask questions and obtain advice whenever they need during their learning period.

Monitor the effects of the changes

The influence of the changes on your business goals should be constantly monitored and measured both during and after the changes have been implemented.

It is very possible that certain changes do not have the desired effect, so by constantly monitoring how all the changes have impacted the business, you will be better placed to understand the reasons why some changes aren’t working.

We can help

If your business is undertaking a period of organizational change, then simplifying invoicing and payments can help the change process run smoothly by reducing your time spent on chasing payments by ensuring your invoices are paid safely, securely and on time.

Talk to our financial experts to find out how we can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments to free up your time so you can implement these important change management principles.