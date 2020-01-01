Top 10 Gantt chart software

There’s a wealth of Gantt chart software on the market to help you monitor and measure projects. Each offers different layouts and features, so how can you choose the right fit for your business? Here’s our pick of the top 10 Gantt chart programs for 2021.

What is a Gantt chart?

To get started, it helps to define what a Gantt chart is. It’s a tool used in project management to illustrate your project’s schedule, using a horizontal bar chart forma. The Gantt chart has been used by businesses for over a century, prized as a user-friendly visual aid. It’s most frequently used during the planning stages of a new project, laying out the full timeline in a series of horizontal bars. This in turn helps with task, time, and talent management.

Best Gantt chart software

From budget forecasting to portfolio reports, Gantt chart online software offers a range of handy features. Here are ten of the best options, in no particular order:

1. Instagantt

We’ll start off the list with Instagantt, which is one of the best Gantt chart software packages due to its simplicity. Gantt charts can be overly complicated at times but Instagantt makes it easy. Users can schedule, track, and share projects with a drag-and-drop interface. Keep track of dependencies and milestones across multiple workspaces. Another great feature of Instagantt is that it lets you share your project’s progress with shareholders using a quick Gantt chart export function.

2. Monday.com

You might have already heard of Monday.com, a popular choice for project planners due to its user-friendliness. It integrates with a host of other programs your team probably already uses, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Excel, Slack, and Trello. This work management suite also comes equipped with a Gantt chart template for managing team projects. You can keep tabs on how things are progressing with timelines, noting upcoming deadlines in the pipeline to keep on task.

3. Scoro

Scoro has created the first agile Gantt chart template, a great tool for taking your project from the planning stages all the way through to completion. This comprehensive business management software includes milestones and the ability to track your project in real-time in accordance with agile or waterfall methodology.

4. Projectmanager.com

As its name suggests, projectmanager.com goes beyond Gantt charts to also offer a selection of additional management tools. You’ll find timesheets, project planners, and chat functions included. It’s also integrated with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Google Apps. Projectmanager.com is particularly well-suited to remote teams since you can share Gantt charts online to foster group discussions.

5. GanttPRO

Choose from Kanban boards and Gantt charts with GanttPRO. This project management software offers a drag-and-drop interface, wider board view, and the ability to work as a team with comments and attachments. Auto scheduling is also built into this system, so you won’t miss any vital deadlines. With ready-made templates, it’s easy to get started straight away.

6. Canva

Canva is more than simply Gantt chart software. It offers additional templates for infographics, presentations, and other types of graphs. All feature the same drag-and-drop interface that makes it compatible with those who might be new to digital projects and chart creation. The basic software is free, but you will have to upgrade to gain access to the higher-level templates or download your work.

7. Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the software of choice for numerous corporations – its big-name clients include everyone from Netflix to HP. This is probably due to the comprehensive nature of its features, including grids, calendars, and dashboards all accessible from a central portal. Smartsheet’s project management features come with pre-designed Gantt chart templates to take all the guesswork out of the process.

8. Ravetree

Gantt charts, task templates, and real-time visibility make Ravetree a work management software that’s useful for both client and developer. Additional features include client portals and budget forecasting, along with a central timeline view for quick progress check-ins.

9. TeamGantt

If you’re looking for Gantt charts online, TeamGantt offers a wide selection of templates crafted with an intuitive design. This software also encourages collaboration with team resourcing and file sharing features. You can give guests permission to log in and communicate with the team, or simply to view portfolio reports. This makes it ideal for agile management.

10. Backlog

Finally, Backlog is a popular cloud-based platform designed for more effective client-team collaboration. To this end, task management tools include areas for checklists and subtasks. You can assign, track, and complete work on a single app. Along with a built-in Gantt chart maker, you’ll also find Git graphs and burndown charts.

The best Gantt chart software will depend on your team’s size and project needs. Some are better for small projects, while others are far more comprehensive.

