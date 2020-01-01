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What’s in store: sending payments, better cash flow control and a new podcast.
With open banking, A2A payments are now faster and more secure than ever before.
Watch our short webinar with Clay to find out how to simplify the entire payments lifecycle, from receiving payments to sending.
Tired of chasing invoices? Learn how Xero experts are fixing late payments
How to avoid the hidden costs of managing multiple payment systems
This short webinar is a great opportunity for clubs to discover how our payment system can help. Our team will guide you through every step, so you’re set up and collecting payments in no time.
Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.
Read our guide to learn how to navigate current energy sector challenges
Commercial Variable Recurring Payments are coming later this year but what will they mean for the way you collect payments?
Understand what's next in the roadmap for Variable Recurring Payments
Are you looking at open banking payments? Take a look at what to look out for.