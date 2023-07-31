[On demand] Introduction to GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools
This short webinar is a fantastic opportunity for aquatics clubs and swim schools to dive into the benefits of our payment system. Our team walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.
What to expect from this session:
1. An introduction to GoCardless
2. Interactive dashboard demo
3. Success stories
4. Q&A session
This webinar is a fantastic opportunity for clubs and schools to dive into the benefits of our payment system. We'll guide you through the process of collecting payments and answer all your questions. Our team will walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.
Don’t miss out on this chance to simplify your payment processes and reduce admin stress. See you there!
Speaker:
Martin Jackson, Head of Customer Onboarding Experience, GoCardless