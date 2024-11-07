Big Red Cloud partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for accountants and SMEs

London, 7 November, 2024 – GoCardless, the bank payment company, has expanded its relationship with Big Red Cloud. The cloud accounting software company, which is an existing GoCardless customer, will now become one of its 350+ partners by integrating GoCardless’ payment capabilities into its platform.

This means Big Red Cloud customers can use Direct Debit to automatically collect and reconcile recurring payments from their own clients directly within Big Red Cloud. In addition to helping accountants and SMEs reduce late payments and bad debt, this will also free up time so they can focus on client-facing activities.

Later this year, Big Red Cloud will add GoCardless’ open banking-powered payment feature, Instant Bank Pay. This will provide accountants an alternative for instant, one-off payments without the high fees associated with traditional card transactions.

Marc O’Dwyer, CEO at Big Red Cloud says, “We’re really pleased to be expanding our relationship with GoCardless. As a happy customer that already uses GoCardless for our own business, it was a natural step for us to look at how we could bring these benefits to our customers, which is why we explored this partnership model.

“Our goal is to simplify financial management for accountants, and a large part of that is making sure they have access to the latest payment technology. By partnering with innovators like GoCardless, we’re able to deliver – and we know first-hand how it revolutionises the payment experience for the better.”

Jolawn Victor, Chief Growth Officer at GoCardless, said: “We believe accountants should be successful because of the valuable advice and services they provide to clients. Building on our relationship with Big Red Cloud enables us to bring faster, cheaper and more secure payments to our joint merchants and their customers, freeing up time for accountants who can take payments off their list and get back to serving their clients.”

The partnership strengthens GoCardless’ position in the accounting sector, building on existing integrations with a number of major players in the space.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Big Red Cloud

For over three decades, Big Red Cloud has provided primary cloud accounting software, making it easier for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and professional accountants in Ireland to manage their finances. Our platform offers robust, user-friendly solutions that facilitate efficient and accurate financial management, providing real-time insights into financial data.

Committed to exceptional service, we ensure active support for all users, emphasising our longstanding dedication to the Irish business community. As a proud member of Guaranteed Irish, Big Red Cloud continues to support and uplift the local economy. For more information, visit www.bigredcloud.com