Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless

LONDON, PARIS and MELBOURNE, 15 October 2024 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has named Alexandra Chiaramonti the Managing Director of its international business. With this appointment, Chiaramonti also joins the GoCardless executive team.

In her role, Chiaramonti is responsible for scaling the fintech’s growth outside of the UK and Ireland, with a focus on Europe and Asia Pacific.

Chiaramonti joined GoCardless in 2021 as VP and General Manager, EMEA. Under her leadership, new business bookings tripled in the region in 2023 and revenues grew by 40%, contributing to a 49% increase overall in international revenue.

Her appointment comes as GoCardless doubles down on its international business with ambitious goals to significantly increase revenue from regions outside of the UK & Ireland over the next three years.

Paul Stoddart, President at GoCardless, said: “We’ve made fantastic progress across our international business over the past few years, with each market exceeding targets across new customer acquisition and new revenue generation. There remains a significant opportunity for GoCardless and the MD of International will be instrumental in driving further growth. With her outstanding achievements in Europe and extensive experience in scaling and expanding businesses globally, I’m confident that Alex is the right leader to help us reach our objectives.”

Alexandra Chiaramonti, Managing Director, International at GoCardless said: “I’m incredibly excited to step into this role, working alongside our talented teams across the world. In every market, businesses are calling out for new ways to increase revenue, cut costs, provide a best-in-class customer experience and remove frustrating admin tasks from their day-to-day operations -- in short, everything that bank payments could help them to achieve. The opportunity for us is huge. I look forward to making GoCardless the go-to payment provider for ambitious, growing businesses everywhere.”

The news follows the appointment of GoCardless’ new VP of Operations and site lead for Riga, its ‘second headquarters’ outside of the UK. In addition to bolstering its leadership team, the bank payment company has continued to expand through international partnerships. Earlier this year it announced the global launch of GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling customers to tap into GoCardless’ full product suite including Instant Bank Pay, its open banking-powered payment feature, as well as an app in the Intuit QuickBooks Marketplace for Australia and the United States.

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact: press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2024 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release

For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.