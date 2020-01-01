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Communicate Telecoms selects GoCardless to accelerate payout timings
Communicate Telecoms selects GoCardless to accelerate payout timings
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
3 min read
Global Payments
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026

Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.

4 min read
Small Business
Partner Product Update
Partner Product Update

Get up to date with the latest product features and launches to offer industry-leading payments to your customers.

Webinar
Octopus Energy customers can now get their credit back in as little as ONE day
Octopus Energy customers can now get their credit back in as little as ONE day

Octopus Energy customers now get account credit back faster than ever before.

2 min read
Press Releases
Mollie to acquire GoCardless, creating Europe's most complete payment platform
Mollie to acquire GoCardless, creating Europe's most complete payment platform
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
3 min read
Global Payments
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
3 min read
Global Payments
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
3 min read
Global Payments
Commercial VRPs: The new card-on-file?
Commercial VRPs: The new card-on-file?

What are commercial VRPs and how do they compare to cards?

3 min read
Enterprise
MRI Software announces partnership with GoCardless to offer flexible payments for tenants in the UK
MRI Software announces partnership with GoCardless to offer flexible payments for tenants in the UK
2 min read
Press Releases
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026

Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.

3 min read
Small Business
WilSon Energy teams up with GoCardless to cut payment costs and simplify bills
WilSon Energy teams up with GoCardless to cut payment costs and simplify bills
2 min read
Press Releases
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
4 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships

Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
4 min read
Small Business
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained

From accounting to bridging software, here’s everything you need to know.

4 min read
Small Business
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
2 min read
Small Business
GoCardless backs the beautiful game by partnering with 15 County FAs, supporting grassroots football across England
GoCardless backs the beautiful game by partnering with 15 County FAs, supporting grassroots football across England
3 min read
Press Releases
Redefining recurring payments: The VRP potential
Redefining recurring payments: The VRP potential

VRPs are changing the way businesses collect recurring payments.

2 min read
Clay selects GoCardless to streamline loan disbursements and repayments at scale
Clay selects GoCardless to streamline loan disbursements and repayments at scale
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless promotes two EMEA leaders as it affirms its commitment to Europe
GoCardless promotes two EMEA leaders as it affirms its commitment to Europe
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless achieves profitability
GoCardless achieves profitability
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless processes over 100,000 open banking payments for savings app Tembo, empowering first-time buyers
GoCardless processes over 100,000 open banking payments for savings app Tembo, empowering first-time buyers
1 min read
Press Releases

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.