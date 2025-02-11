GoCardless selects Form3 for Bacs payment connectivity to support scale up of UK operations

12 February, 2025 London – GoCardless, the bank payment company, today announces that it has selected Form3, the cloud-native account-to-account platform, to provide them with Bacs payment connectivity to support the scale up of UK operations.

Form3’s unique technology solution provides GoCardless with improved operational and technical resilience to ensure that service continuity is maintained as its UK business grows. As a leading bank payment provider in the UK, GoCardless processes over 4% of the UK’s Direct Debit volume (based on data from PayUK). With over 250 million payments now going via Bacs annually, implementing a solution with bank-grade payment submission channels has been a core part of GoCardless’ growth strategy.

Neil Turner, Chief Technology Officer, GoCardless says: “Tens of thousands of customers in the UK trust GoCardless to collect their payments and keep cash flowing within their businesses. Having the right systems in place to process these payments, and the ability to potentially handle millions more transactions each month is fundamental to our business. Form3 has the reputation of offering fast and resilient payment processing that can match our ambitious growth. We look forward to working with them.”

Mike Walters, Form3’s CEO, says: “Form3 has the payment technology that GoCardless can rely on for operational resiliency, speed, and the ability to scale, to support its UK business growth. Today’s announcement further demonstrates how we help the biggest and most ambitious fintechs with their next phase of expansion. We’re proud to work with GoCardless.”

Form3’s account-to-account platform gives GoCardless the flexibility to connect to other payment schemes across the UK and Europe in the future. This can further support scale up activity, as and when it is required.

About Form3

Form3 is the account-to-account platform. Founded in 2016, Form3 set out to revolutionise the world of payment processing and disrupt the traditional payment infrastructure model, with an always on, cloud-native, Payments-as-a-Service platform. Today, Form3 is trusted by some of the UK’s and Europe’s biggest Tier1 banks and fastest-growing fintechs to handle their critical payments architecture. Form3 recently won the Best Technology Integration Award, in partnership with Nationwide, at the Card and Payments Awards 2025. The company has been included in the 2024 Lazard T100 Index and was listed in the 2024 Top 100 Scale-ups in Europe. The company has also been awarded PayTech of the Year and Team of the Year for Form3’s Engineering Team at the UK Fintech Awards 2024, Team of the Year at the Paytech Awards 2024, and Engineering Team of the Year at the Europe Fintech Awards 2024.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.