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GoCardless for Storman

Collect self storage payments automatically in Storman

Putting you in control of your payments

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Take the pain out of getting paid

Save time and money

Reduce the operational costs of chasing debt, spend 90% less time managing payments.

Get paid on time

Get paid on time and improve cash flow with minimal effort.

Win and retain more customers

Increase conversion by offering a way to pay that is preferred by many.  And retain more customers by reducing failed payments.

One source of truth

Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash.

Trusted by 100,000 businesses worldwide

  • Positive cash flow

    “Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

  • Less stress

    “GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients”

  • Lower cost of payments

    “GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

  • Easy to integrate

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

Watch a demo

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with your Storman software

Our philosophy puts customers first, so if there’s an expectation of choice – such as whether to use a printer or to own one – then we want our services and experiences to reflect that,” Mauro explained. “And what we’ve discovered in the year since launching ReadyPrint is the extent to which customers value choice in their payment methods as much as their services.

Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.