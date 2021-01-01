GoCardless for Storman
Collect and reconcile invoice payments automatically
Putting you in control of your payments
Save time and money
Automated payment collection, lower fees and less time spent chasing payments reduces the overall cost of taking payments
Get paid on time
We pull payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts. No more late payments. No more chasing. No more awkward conversations.
Win and retain more customers
Increase conversion by offering a way to pay that is preferred by many. And retain more customers by reducing failed payments
One source of truth
Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash
Our philosophy puts customers first, so if there’s an expectation of choice – such as whether to use a printer or to own one – then we want our services and experiences to reflect that,” Mauro explained. “And what we’ve discovered in the year since launching ReadyPrint is the extent to which customers value choice in their payment methods as much as their services.
Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson