GoCardless for Storman

Collect and reconcile invoice payments automatically

Putting you in control of your payments

Save time and money

Automated payment collection, lower fees and less time spent chasing payments  reduces the overall cost of taking payments

Get paid on time

We pull payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts. No more late payments. No more chasing. No more awkward conversations.

Win and retain more customers

Increase conversion by offering a way to pay that is preferred by many.  And retain more customers by reducing failed payments

One source of truth

Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash

Trusted by 75,000 businesses worldwide

    “Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

    “GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients,”

    “GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

Our philosophy puts customers first, so if there’s an expectation of choice – such as whether to use a printer or to own one – then we want our services and experiences to reflect that,” Mauro explained. “And what we’ve discovered in the year since launching ReadyPrint is the extent to which customers value choice in their payment methods as much as their services.

Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson

Low fees, no hidden pricing

1% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4. Simple.

