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GoCardless for Bluefort LISA

Hyper automate subscriptions at scale

The subscription platform powering possibilities with GoCardless

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Create new plans and start accepting payments on the fly

Rapidly integrate payments to any subscription plan and onboard customers seamlessly.

Support any subscription model

Match curated subscriptions to customer payment preferences including ACH, SEPA, and direct debit

Customise pricing for complex contracts

Support customer agreements with flexible payments processing options.

How it works

“LISA now takes care of billing automation and execution, paving the way for more focus on innovation and customer focus”.

Eivind Hesjadalen, CFO at Ibexa

Low fees, no hidden pricing

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Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.

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International Payments made simple

Simple payment collection

Collect recurring payments wherever your customers are. Your existing bank account is all you need to get started.

Fast and compliant way to get paid from 30+ countries including the UK, Eurozone, USA and Australia.

Fairest exchange rate

Access the real exchange rate as provided by Wise. We don’t add a margin to the exchange rate.

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Transparent pricing

Low fee of 2% + 40p to cover payment automation, global payout & foreign exchange - no hidden charges.

Trusted by 75,000 businesses worldwide

  • Positive cash flow

    “Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

  • Less stress

    “GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients”

  • Lower cost of payments

    “GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

  • Easy to integrate

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

Ready to get started?

Automatically collect and process payment for your invoices

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.