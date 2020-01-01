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GoCardless for Bluefort LISA
The subscription platform powering possibilities with GoCardless
Rapidly integrate payments to any subscription plan and onboard customers seamlessly.
Match curated subscriptions to customer payment preferences including ACH, SEPA, and direct debit
Support customer agreements with flexible payments processing options.
“LISA now takes care of billing automation and execution, paving the way for more focus on innovation and customer focus”.
Eivind Hesjadalen, CFO at Ibexa
Collect recurring payments wherever your customers are. Your existing bank account is all you need to get started.
Fast and compliant way to get paid from 30+ countries including the UK, Eurozone, USA and Australia.
Access the real exchange rate as provided by Wise. We don’t add a margin to the exchange rate.
Low fee of 2% + 40p to cover payment automation, global payout & foreign exchange - no hidden charges.
Automatically collect and process payment for your invoices